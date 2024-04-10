Horses for Courses: Green jacket winners mean 'go' at Augusta National
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
A tradition unlike any other, the Masters Tournament opens the major championship portion of the annual PGA TOUR schedule.
Founded in Augusta, Georgia, Augusta National Golf Club opened its doors in 1934. Designed by Dr. Alister Mackenzie and Bobby Jones, the 2024 scorecard reflects the commitment to the modern game. Playing to 7,555 yards, 10 more yards than 2023, the par-72 will play the longest in history, but other changes will be prevalent this week.
The addition of yards on the scorecard comes from a new tee box on No. 2. Modified green contours on the second, fourth and sixth holes add extra challenges to an already demanding front nine. The back nine is where the fireworks happen annually, but arriving at Amen Corner in contention with a chance is the first order of business. Players with experience in those moments from past Sundays have a major advantage this week.
Scottie Scheffler (+400) needed only three tries to ace this examination. In 16 career rounds, he’s posted 72 or better 14 times and has never finished outside T19 (2020). Defending his title last year in his fourth visit, he added his second top-10 payday with T10. The Texan, joined by Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300), are the only two players to square less than 20 bogeys over the last two editions. Only Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth have a better career scoring average (more than 10 rounds played).
Jon Rahm (+1200): Making his eighth trip, the 2023 reigning champion has never had to request an early checkout. Joining his countrymen Ballesteros, Olazabal, and Garcia donning the green jacket last year, the Spaniard has five top-10 paydays from seven previous visits. Playing 28 rounds, his scoring average of 70.50 is the best of the qualified players who have posted between 25 and 49 career rounds. The two-time major champion has produced the lowest or second-lowest round in two of the last three editions.
Players listed are in the field this week; 2024 season stats.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|Shane Lowry
|4
|Corey Conners
|6
|Justin Thomas
|7
|Tony Finau
|8
|Will Zalatoris
|9
|Lucas Glover
|10
|Austin Eckroat
|12
|Akshay Bhatia
|13
|Nick Taylor
|15
|Cameron Young
|18
|Jake Knapp
|19
|Xander Schauffele
The ultimate second-shot golf course, Augusta National requires every tool in the bag. Uneven lies in the middle of the fairway, let alone from the second cut, will test the resolve and execution of the best ball-strikers. Controlling the golf ball into the right spots on the greens with the correct trajectory and spin will create scoring chances. Finding Greens in Regulation, usually below the hole, will help to keep bogeys off the card. The water penalty areas, five in total, start at No. 11 on the back nine.
Patrick Reed (+6600), who putted the dimples off the ball in his victory in 2018, is the only winner in the last 10 years not to finish T7 or better for the week in this category. Cashing in the top 10 three times in his last four visits, including T4 in 2023, proves his game translates in Georgia.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|T3
|Wyndham Clark
|T3
|Chris Kirk
|T5
|Jason Day
|T5
|Wyndham Clark
|T8
|Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns
|T8
|Si Woo Kim, Akshay Bhatia
|T13
|Zach Johnson
|T13
|J.T. Poston, Matthieu Pavon
|T17
|Tony Finau
|T17
|Brian Harman
Everyone will score on the four par-5s, but the 10 par-4s provide one of the toughest challenges annually on TOUR. Not including the 2020 November event, Augusta National has ranked in the top four in five of the last six years. The only year outside the top four was the 2021 edition (T8). Grinding out pars and keeping the big numbers off the card will allow the results on the par-5s to add separation instead of trying to mitigate damage.
The only player under 40 with more top-10 finishes than Jordan Spieth (+2200) has never set foot inside Butler Cabin. Finishing T2 on debut in 2015, the Texan became the second-youngest winner (Tiger Woods, 1997). Posting 270 during his win, he tied Tiger Woods for the tournament scoring record and became the first player to put 19-under par on the board. The three-time major champion has made the cut in nine of 10 starts and cashed T4 or better six times, including two of the last three years.
In November 2020, Dustin Johnson (+4000) posted 20-under, the lowest tournament total, to win his first green jacket and secure his fifth top-10 finish.
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Denny McCarthy
|5
|Zach Johnson
|6
|Justin Rose
|8
|Scottie Scheffler
|9
|Jason Day
|11
|Russell Henley
|13
|Peter Malnati
|15
|Xander Schauffele
|16
|Max Homa
|T17
|Hideki Matsuyama
|21
|Chris Kirk
|T25
|Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama
A gust of wind, an uneven lie, or indecision will lead to plenty of missed GIR. When missing the target, the ability to play check-check-stop, bump-and-run, or the flop shot will keep the momentum rolling. The other half of this equation is holing putts once the ball is on the green. Which way is Rae’s Creek? Am I seeing what I think I’m seeing in this green slope? Experience is a fantastic 15th club to possess from tee box to hole location this week. Ironically, the only winner from the last 10 not to register in the top 16 was five-time winner Tiger Woods (+150000). The last three winners in April ranked first or second in Scrambling.
Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) claimed his green jacket on his 10th attempt. The Japanese star has only one finish outside T19 from his last nine consecutive weekends and has cashed in 11 of 12 trips. Pounding GIR and getting up and down from everywhere reduces the pressure off his putter. The only winner from Asia, he enters the week with a scoring average of 71.54 in 46 rounds.
Rory McIlroy (+1000) is the only highlighted non-winner this week. Signing for top-10 paychecks in seven of 15 visits, he is the highest-ranked player on the all-time money list without a win. Only Woods and three-time winner Phil Mickelson (+20000) have produced more top-10 results of those expected to challenge this week. Missing the cut in 2021 broke a run of 10 consecutive weekends. Closing with 64 in 2022, he snuck in the back door to claim second place, his best result. Missing the cut in 2023 changed his preparation for this year’s event.
Oddsmaker’s Extras
- Xander Schauffele (+1400): Finishing tied for second on debut in 2019 to Woods, this Californian has added T10 and T3 in two of his last three visits. More than comfortable on the grounds, over 22 rounds, his career scoring average is 71.32.
- Brooks Koepka (+2000): Joining Schauffele as co-runner-up in 2019, the five-time major champion is still looking for his first green jacket. Last year he led by two shots after 54 holes, but a disappointing Sunday round of 75 knocked him to T2 again. Missing the cut in two of his last three attempts was due to a balky knee, no longer an issue holding him back.
- Jason Day (+6600): The Australian exploded onto the scene in 2011. Posting a second-round 64 on debut, he was left behind by Charl Schwartzel’s four birdies in the final four holes yet shared second. From 2011 through 2019, he cashed outside T20 twice, T22 and T28. Missing the cut in 2021, the 2015 PGA Champion opened with 67 last year before fading to T39.
- Tony Finau (+4000): Signing for T10 or better in three of his first four visits, the big hitter has cooled with T26 and T35 in the last two tournaments. Never missing a cut in six tries and posting a 71.33 scoring, it’s obvious his game translates.
- Corey Conners (+6600): The Canadian will be looking to join countryman Mike Weir as the only winners from north of the border. Missing the cut last season after winning the Valero Texas Open the week prior, he snapped a streak of three years running with a top-10 finish. He won’t have that problem to worry about this week!
|OWGR Ranking/Player (cuts made/starts)
|Top 10
|Top 25
|Notes
|01 Scottie Scheffler (4/4)
|2
|4
|2022 winner; T10 defense; 14 of 16 rounds par or better
|02 Rory McIlroy (12/15)
|7
|11
|7 of last 10 in top 10; MC 2 of last 3
|03 Jon Rahm (7/7)
|5
|5
|2023 winner; T27 worst twice
|04 Wyndham Clark
|First appearance
|05 Xander Schauffele (5/6)
|3
|4
|T10-MC-T3 last 3
|06 Viktor Hovland (4/4)
|1
|2
|T7-T27-T21-T32 last 4
|07 Patrick Cantlay (5/7)
|1
|3
|T9 2019 best; T14 2023 next best
|08 Brian Harman (2/5)
|0
|1
|MC-MC-T12 last 3
|09 Ludvig Aberg
|First appearance
|10 Matt Fitzpatrick (8/9)
|2
|4
|T7 2016; T10 2023, T14 2022
|11 Max Homa (2/4)
|0
|0
|10 of 12 rounds over par; T43 2023 best
|12 Hideki Matsuyama (11/12)
|3
|8
|2021 winner; T16 or better last 4
|13 Tommy Fleetwood (6/7)
|0
|3
|Cashed 6 consecutive years; T14 2022 best
|14 Cameron Young (1/2)
|1
|1
|T7 2023 67 open 68 close; 77-77 2022
|15 Sahith Theegala (1/1)
|1
|1
|9th on debut 2023; 67 Round 4 best
|16 Keegan Bradley (6/7)
|0
|2
|T23 2023 first visit since 2019
|17 Russell Henley (6/7)
|1
|4
|Career-best T4 2023; 6th consecutive weekend; MC debut
|18 Jordan Spieth (9/10)
|6
|8
|T2-WIN-T2 first 3; T4-MC-T3 last three; only MC 2022
|19 Tyrrell Hatton (5/7)
|0
|1
|20 of 24 rounds par or worse
|20 Collin Morikawa (4/4)
|2
|3
|T10-T5 last 2 years; worst finish T44 fall debut
|21 Jason Day (9/12)
|4
|7
|T28 or better in first 7 trips; T39-DNS-MC last 3
|22 Sam Burns (1/2)
|0
|0
|T29-MC last 2; 3 rounds 74 or worse
|23 Tom Kim (1/1)
|0
|1
|T16 debut 70-72-74-70
|24 Nick Taylor (1/1)
|0
|0
|T29 2020; making first spring start
|25 Matthieu Pavon
|First appearance
|26 Tony Finau (6/6)
|3
|3
|3 top 10 in first 4 visits; T26-T35 last 2
|27 Chris Kirk (3/4)
|0
|2
|T23 2023 first visit since 2016
|28 Justin Thomas (7/8)
|2
|6
|MC 2023 broke streak of 7 straight; 4th 2020 fall; T8 2022 spring
|29 Sepp Straka (2/2)
|0
|0
|T46-T30 last 2 years; 5 rounds of > 73
|30 Denny McCarthy
|First appearance
|31 Will Zalatoris (2/2)
|2
|2
|DNS-T6-2nd; 7 of 8 rounds par or better
|32 Min Woo Lee (1/2)
|1
|1
|MC-T14 last 2; 4 rounds of > 73
|33 Brooks Koepka (6/8)
|3
|5
|T2 2023; T2 2019; MC 2 of last 4
|34 Akshay Bhatia
|First appearance
|35 Lucas Glover (5/9)
|0
|1
|3rd event since 2014; T30 2022 last visit
|36 Shane Lowry (5/8)
|1
|4
|T16 2023; T3 2022; 4 straight > T25
|37 Rickie Fowler (9/10)
|3
|5
|2nd 2018; T9 2019; T29 2020 last visit
|38 Nicolai Hojgaard
|First appearance
|39 Emiliano Grillo (3/3)
|0
|1
|T17 2016; Best round from 12 is 70
|40 Eric Cole
|First appearance
|41 Sungjae Im (3/4)
|2
|3
|T16-T8-MC-T2 last 4; 8 of 14 roudns in the red
|42 Stephan Jaeger
|First appearance
|43 Kurt Kitayama (0/1)
|0
|0
|75-77 MC 2023
|44 Byeong Hun An (1/4)
|0
|0
|T33 2017
|45 Harris English (3/4)
|0
|1
|T21 2021 best; T43 2023; 14 rounds 70 is best
|46 Adam Hadwin (2/3)
|0
|1
|First visit since MC 2020; T24 2018 best
|47 JT Poston (1/2)
|0
|0
|T34 2023 closed with 70
|48 Si Woo Kim (6/7)
|0
|3
|Cashed 6 straight; T12 2021 best
|49 Corey Conners (4/6)
|3
|3
|3 straight T10 or better busted with MC 2023; 6th straight app
|50 Austin Eckroat
|First appearance
|Alphabetical (not listed above)
|Cam Davis (1/1)
|0
|0
|T46 2022; 75-73-79-73
|Bryson DeChambeau (5/7)
|0
|1
|MC last 2; T21 2016 debut best
|Nick Dunlap
|TOUR winner; 2023 US Amateur champion
|Ryan Fox (1/1)
|0
|0
|T26 2023; Opened 70-71, closed 74-73
|Sergio Garcia (15/24)
|4
|7
|2017 winner; MC 4 of his last 5; T23 2022
|Ryo Hisatsune
|First appearance
|Lee Hodges
|First appearance
|Dustin Johnson (11/13)
|5
|7
|2020 November runaway winner; T48-T12-MC last 3
|Jake Knapp
|First appearance
|Luke List (1/2)
|0
|0
|T33 2005 (a); MC 2022
|Peter Malnati
|First appearance
|Adrian Meronk (0/1)
|0
|0
|73-76 MC
|Phil Mickelson (27/30)
|16
|21
|T2-DNS-T21 last 3
|Taylor Moore (1/1)
|0
|0
|T39 debut 2023; 70 best round
|Grayson Murray
|First appearance
|Joaquin Niemann (3/4)
|0
|1
|Trending T16-T3-T40 last 3; only MC as amateur 2018
|Thorbjorn Olesen (3/3)
|1
|2
|T6 debut 2013; T21 last visit 2019
|Patrick Reed (8/10)
|4
|5
|2018 winner; T4 2023, T8 2021, T10 2020
|Justin Rose (16/18)
|6
|14
|Only 2 events outside T25! T16-MC-7th last 3
|Adam Schenk
|First appearance
|Charl Schwartzel (10/14)
|3
|5
|2011 winner; 3rd 2017; T10 2022; cashed last 3 of 4 T26 or better
|Adam Scott (20/22)
|5
|10
|2013 winner; 14 straight; T18 2019; T9 2017
|Cameron Smith (7/7)
|4
|4
|T34-T3-T10-T2 last 4
|Erik van Rooyen (0/2)
|0
|0
|73 best
|Camilo Villegas (3/6)
|0
|1
|First start since 2015
|Bubba Watson (13/15)
|3
|5
|2014, 2012 winner; T12 2019
|Danny Willett (4/9)
|1
|3
|2016 winner; T12 2022
|Gary Woodland (6/11)
|0
|2
|T14 2023; 33 rounds 3 in the 60s
|Tiger Woods (24/25)
|14
|18
|2019 winner last of 5; WD 2023; 47th 2022, T38 2021
|Past Champions (entered this week; not listed above)
|Fred Couples (31/38)
|11
|20
|1992 winner; made the cut in 2023 at age 63
|Zach Johnson (11/19)
|2
|3
|2007 winner; T9 2015 last top 10/25
|Jose Maria Olazabal (19/34)
|8
|13
|1999, 1994 winner; MC in 7 of last 8
|Vijay Singh (19/30)
|6
|11
|2000 winner; last made the cut in 2018; last top 25 was 2008
|Mike Weir (12/24)
|2
|6
|2003 winner; MC in 11 of 13
-Odds courtesy of BetMGM.com-
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.