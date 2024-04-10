Horses for Courses: Green jacket winners mean 'go' at Augusta National

Xander Schauffele (+1400): Finishing tied for second on debut in 2019 to Woods, this Californian has added T10 and T3 in two of his last three visits. More than comfortable on the grounds, over 22 rounds, his career scoring average is 71.32.

Brooks Koepka (+2000): Joining Schauffele as co-runner-up in 2019, the five-time major champion is still looking for his first green jacket. Last year he led by two shots after 54 holes, but a disappointing Sunday round of 75 knocked him to T2 again. Missing the cut in two of his last three attempts was due to a balky knee, no longer an issue holding him back.

Jason Day (+6600): The Australian exploded onto the scene in 2011. Posting a second-round 64 on debut, he was left behind by Charl Schwartzel’s four birdies in the final four holes yet shared second. From 2011 through 2019, he cashed outside T20 twice, T22 and T28. Missing the cut in 2021, the 2015 PGA Champion opened with 67 last year before fading to T39.

Tony Finau (+4000): Signing for T10 or better in three of his first four visits, the big hitter has cooled with T26 and T35 in the last two tournaments. Never missing a cut in six tries and posting a 71.33 scoring, it’s obvious his game translates.