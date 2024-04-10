PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Horses for Courses: Green jacket winners mean 'go' at Augusta National

5 Min Read

Horses for Courses

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    A tradition unlike any other, the Masters Tournament opens the major championship portion of the annual PGA TOUR schedule.

    Founded in Augusta, Georgia, Augusta National Golf Club opened its doors in 1934. Designed by Dr. Alister Mackenzie and Bobby Jones, the 2024 scorecard reflects the commitment to the modern game. Playing to 7,555 yards, 10 more yards than 2023, the par-72 will play the longest in history, but other changes will be prevalent this week.

    The addition of yards on the scorecard comes from a new tee box on No. 2. Modified green contours on the second, fourth and sixth holes add extra challenges to an already demanding front nine. The back nine is where the fireworks happen annually, but arriving at Amen Corner in contention with a chance is the first order of business. Players with experience in those moments from past Sundays have a major advantage this week.

    Scottie Scheffler (+400) needed only three tries to ace this examination. In 16 career rounds, he’s posted 72 or better 14 times and has never finished outside T19 (2020). Defending his title last year in his fourth visit, he added his second top-10 payday with T10. The Texan, joined by Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300), are the only two players to square less than 20 bogeys over the last two editions. Only Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth have a better career scoring average (more than 10 rounds played).

    Jon Rahm (+1200): Making his eighth trip, the 2023 reigning champion has never had to request an early checkout. Joining his countrymen Ballesteros, Olazabal, and Garcia donning the green jacket last year, the Spaniard has five top-10 paydays from seven previous visits. Playing 28 rounds, his scoring average of 70.50 is the best of the qualified players who have posted between 25 and 49 career rounds. The two-time major champion has produced the lowest or second-lowest round in two of the last three editions.

    Strokes Gained: Approach the Green

    Players listed are in the field this week; 2024 season stats.

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    3Shane Lowry
    4Corey Conners
    6Justin Thomas
    7Tony Finau
    8Will Zalatoris
    9Lucas Glover
    10Austin Eckroat
    12Akshay Bhatia
    13Nick Taylor
    15Cameron Young
    18Jake Knapp
    19Xander Schauffele

    The ultimate second-shot golf course, Augusta National requires every tool in the bag. Uneven lies in the middle of the fairway, let alone from the second cut, will test the resolve and execution of the best ball-strikers. Controlling the golf ball into the right spots on the greens with the correct trajectory and spin will create scoring chances. Finding Greens in Regulation, usually below the hole, will help to keep bogeys off the card. The water penalty areas, five in total, start at No. 11 on the back nine.

    Patrick Reed (+6600), who putted the dimples off the ball in his victory in 2018, is the only winner in the last 10 years not to finish T7 or better for the week in this category. Cashing in the top 10 three times in his last four visits, including T4 in 2023, proves his game translates in Georgia.

    Par-4 Scoring Average

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    2Xander Schauffele
    T3Wyndham Clark
    T3Chris Kirk
    T5Jason Day
    T5Wyndham Clark
    T8Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns
    T8Si Woo Kim, Akshay Bhatia
    T13Zach Johnson
    T13J.T. Poston, Matthieu Pavon
    T17Tony Finau
    T17Brian Harman

    Everyone will score on the four par-5s, but the 10 par-4s provide one of the toughest challenges annually on TOUR. Not including the 2020 November event, Augusta National has ranked in the top four in five of the last six years. The only year outside the top four was the 2021 edition (T8). Grinding out pars and keeping the big numbers off the card will allow the results on the par-5s to add separation instead of trying to mitigate damage.

    The only player under 40 with more top-10 finishes than Jordan Spieth (+2200) has never set foot inside Butler Cabin. Finishing T2 on debut in 2015, the Texan became the second-youngest winner (Tiger Woods, 1997). Posting 270 during his win, he tied Tiger Woods for the tournament scoring record and became the first player to put 19-under par on the board. The three-time major champion has made the cut in nine of 10 starts and cashed T4 or better six times, including two of the last three years.

    In November 2020, Dustin Johnson (+4000) posted 20-under, the lowest tournament total, to win his first green jacket and secure his fifth top-10 finish.

    Scrambling

    RankPlayer
    2Denny McCarthy
    5Zach Johnson
    6Justin Rose
    8Scottie Scheffler
    9Jason Day
    11Russell Henley
    13Peter Malnati
    15Xander Schauffele
    16Max Homa
    T17Hideki Matsuyama
    21Chris Kirk
    T25Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama

    A gust of wind, an uneven lie, or indecision will lead to plenty of missed GIR. When missing the target, the ability to play check-check-stop, bump-and-run, or the flop shot will keep the momentum rolling. The other half of this equation is holing putts once the ball is on the green. Which way is Rae’s Creek? Am I seeing what I think I’m seeing in this green slope? Experience is a fantastic 15th club to possess from tee box to hole location this week. Ironically, the only winner from the last 10 not to register in the top 16 was five-time winner Tiger Woods (+150000). The last three winners in April ranked first or second in Scrambling.

    Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) claimed his green jacket on his 10th attempt. The Japanese star has only one finish outside T19 from his last nine consecutive weekends and has cashed in 11 of 12 trips. Pounding GIR and getting up and down from everywhere reduces the pressure off his putter. The only winner from Asia, he enters the week with a scoring average of 71.54 in 46 rounds.

    Rory McIlroy (+1000) is the only highlighted non-winner this week. Signing for top-10 paychecks in seven of 15 visits, he is the highest-ranked player on the all-time money list without a win. Only Woods and three-time winner Phil Mickelson (+20000) have produced more top-10 results of those expected to challenge this week. Missing the cut in 2021 broke a run of 10 consecutive weekends. Closing with 64 in 2022, he snuck in the back door to claim second place, his best result. Missing the cut in 2023 changed his preparation for this year’s event.

    Oddsmaker’s Extras

    • Xander Schauffele (+1400): Finishing tied for second on debut in 2019 to Woods, this Californian has added T10 and T3 in two of his last three visits. More than comfortable on the grounds, over 22 rounds, his career scoring average is 71.32.
    • Brooks Koepka (+2000): Joining Schauffele as co-runner-up in 2019, the five-time major champion is still looking for his first green jacket. Last year he led by two shots after 54 holes, but a disappointing Sunday round of 75 knocked him to T2 again. Missing the cut in two of his last three attempts was due to a balky knee, no longer an issue holding him back.
    • Jason Day (+6600): The Australian exploded onto the scene in 2011. Posting a second-round 64 on debut, he was left behind by Charl Schwartzel’s four birdies in the final four holes yet shared second. From 2011 through 2019, he cashed outside T20 twice, T22 and T28. Missing the cut in 2021, the 2015 PGA Champion opened with 67 last year before fading to T39.
    • Tony Finau (+4000): Signing for T10 or better in three of his first four visits, the big hitter has cooled with T26 and T35 in the last two tournaments. Never missing a cut in six tries and posting a 71.33 scoring, it’s obvious his game translates.
    • Corey Conners (+6600): The Canadian will be looking to join countryman Mike Weir as the only winners from north of the border. Missing the cut last season after winning the Valero Texas Open the week prior, he snapped a streak of three years running with a top-10 finish. He won’t have that problem to worry about this week!
    OWGR Ranking/Player (cuts made/starts)Top 10Top 25Notes
    01 Scottie Scheffler (4/4)242022 winner; T10 defense; 14 of 16 rounds par or better
    02 Rory McIlroy (12/15)7117 of last 10 in top 10; MC 2 of last 3
    03 Jon Rahm (7/7)552023 winner; T27 worst twice
    04 Wyndham Clark First appearance
    05 Xander Schauffele (5/6)34T10-MC-T3 last 3
    06 Viktor Hovland (4/4)12T7-T27-T21-T32 last 4
    07 Patrick Cantlay (5/7)13T9 2019 best; T14 2023 next best
    08 Brian Harman (2/5)01MC-MC-T12 last 3
    09 Ludvig AbergFirst appearance
    10 Matt Fitzpatrick (8/9)24T7 2016; T10 2023, T14 2022
    11 Max Homa (2/4)0010 of 12 rounds over par; T43 2023 best
    12 Hideki Matsuyama (11/12)382021 winner; T16 or better last 4
    13 Tommy Fleetwood (6/7)03Cashed 6 consecutive years; T14 2022 best
    14 Cameron Young (1/2)11T7 2023 67 open 68 close; 77-77 2022
    15 Sahith Theegala (1/1)119th on debut 2023; 67 Round 4 best
    16 Keegan Bradley (6/7)02T23 2023 first visit since 2019
    17 Russell Henley (6/7)14Career-best T4 2023; 6th consecutive weekend; MC debut
    18 Jordan Spieth (9/10)68T2-WIN-T2 first 3; T4-MC-T3 last three; only MC 2022
    19 Tyrrell Hatton (5/7)0120 of 24 rounds par or worse
    20 Collin Morikawa (4/4)23T10-T5 last 2 years; worst finish T44 fall debut
    21 Jason Day (9/12)47T28 or better in first 7 trips; T39-DNS-MC last 3
    22 Sam Burns (1/2)00T29-MC last 2; 3 rounds 74 or worse
    23 Tom Kim (1/1)01T16 debut 70-72-74-70
    24 Nick Taylor (1/1)00T29 2020; making first spring start
    25 Matthieu PavonFirst appearance
    26 Tony Finau (6/6)333 top 10 in first 4 visits; T26-T35 last 2
    27 Chris Kirk (3/4)02T23 2023 first visit since 2016
    28 Justin Thomas (7/8)26MC 2023 broke streak of 7 straight; 4th 2020 fall; T8 2022 spring
    29 Sepp Straka (2/2)00T46-T30 last 2 years; 5 rounds of > 73
    30 Denny McCarthyFirst appearance
    31 Will Zalatoris (2/2)22DNS-T6-2nd; 7 of 8 rounds par or better
    32 Min Woo Lee (1/2)11MC-T14 last 2; 4 rounds of > 73
    33 Brooks Koepka (6/8)35T2 2023; T2 2019; MC 2 of last 4
    34 Akshay Bhatia First appearance
    35 Lucas Glover (5/9)013rd event since 2014; T30 2022 last visit
    36 Shane Lowry (5/8)14T16 2023; T3 2022; 4 straight > T25
    37 Rickie Fowler (9/10)352nd 2018; T9 2019; T29 2020 last visit
    38 Nicolai Hojgaard First appearance
    39 Emiliano Grillo (3/3)01T17 2016; Best round from 12 is 70
    40 Eric ColeFirst appearance
    41 Sungjae Im (3/4)23T16-T8-MC-T2 last 4; 8 of 14 roudns in the red
    42 Stephan Jaeger First appearance
    43 Kurt Kitayama (0/1)0075-77 MC 2023
    44 Byeong Hun An (1/4)00T33 2017
    45 Harris English (3/4)01T21 2021 best; T43 2023; 14 rounds 70 is best
    46 Adam Hadwin (2/3)01First visit since MC 2020; T24 2018 best
    47 JT Poston (1/2)00T34 2023 closed with 70
    48 Si Woo Kim (6/7)03Cashed 6 straight; T12 2021 best
    49 Corey Conners (4/6)333 straight T10 or better busted with MC 2023; 6th straight app
    50 Austin EckroatFirst appearance
    Alphabetical (not listed above)
    Cam Davis (1/1)00T46 2022; 75-73-79-73
    Bryson DeChambeau (5/7)01MC last 2; T21 2016 debut best
    Nick Dunlap TOUR winner; 2023 US Amateur champion
    Ryan Fox (1/1)00T26 2023; Opened 70-71, closed 74-73
    Sergio Garcia (15/24)472017 winner; MC 4 of his last 5; T23 2022
    Ryo HisatsuneFirst appearance
    Lee HodgesFirst appearance
    Dustin Johnson (11/13)572020 November runaway winner; T48-T12-MC last 3
    Jake KnappFirst appearance
    Luke List (1/2)00T33 2005 (a); MC 2022
    Peter MalnatiFirst appearance
    Adrian Meronk (0/1)0073-76 MC
    Phil Mickelson (27/30)1621T2-DNS-T21 last 3
    Taylor Moore (1/1)00T39 debut 2023; 70 best round
    Grayson Murray First appearance
    Joaquin Niemann (3/4)01Trending T16-T3-T40 last 3; only MC as amateur 2018
    Thorbjorn Olesen (3/3)12T6 debut 2013; T21 last visit 2019
    Patrick Reed (8/10)452018 winner; T4 2023, T8 2021, T10 2020
    Justin Rose (16/18)614Only 2 events outside T25! T16-MC-7th last 3
    Adam SchenkFirst appearance
    Charl Schwartzel (10/14)352011 winner; 3rd 2017; T10 2022; cashed last 3 of 4 T26 or better
    Adam Scott (20/22)5102013 winner; 14 straight; T18 2019; T9 2017
    Cameron Smith (7/7)44T34-T3-T10-T2 last 4
    Erik van Rooyen (0/2)0073 best
    Camilo Villegas (3/6)01First start since 2015
    Bubba Watson (13/15)352014, 2012 winner; T12 2019
    Danny Willett (4/9)132016 winner; T12 2022
    Gary Woodland (6/11)02T14 2023; 33 rounds 3 in the 60s
    Tiger Woods (24/25)14182019 winner last of 5; WD 2023; 47th 2022, T38 2021
    Past Champions (entered this week; not listed above)
    Fred Couples (31/38)11201992 winner; made the cut in 2023 at age 63
    Zach Johnson (11/19)232007 winner; T9 2015 last top 10/25
    Jose Maria Olazabal (19/34)8131999, 1994 winner; MC in 7 of last 8
    Vijay Singh (19/30)6112000 winner; last made the cut in 2018; last top 25 was 2008
    Mike Weir (12/24)262003 winner; MC in 11 of 13

