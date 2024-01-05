Inside the Field: Sony Open in Hawaii
Si Woo Kim during the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
The TOUR is staying in Hawaii — for one more week.
The PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive continues with the Sony Open in Hawaii, contested from Jan. 11-14 at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Opening Drive is a two-week kick-off to the TOUR’s schedule, and it will start by showcasing an elite field on a venue that stands alone for its creative design and scenic views. Scroll below to see who's in the field.
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Webb Simpson
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Brian Harman
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Tyrrell Hatton
Kurt Kitayama
FedExCup champion (five-year exemption)
Justin Rose
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Stewart Cink
Kevin Kisner
Will Zalatoris
Ludvig Åberg
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Hardy
Russell Henley
Tom Hoge
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Vincent Norrman
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category)
Jimmy Stanger
Josh Teater
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Patton Kizzire
Ryan Palmer
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Blaze Akana
Kensei Hirata
Takumi Kanaya
Rintaro Nakano
Sponsor exemption (designated)
Aguri Iwasaki
Yuto Katsuragawa
Taiga Semikawa
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Hunter Larson
Past Champion member
Matt Kuchar
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
Scott Stallings
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup points list through the Playoffs
Denny McCarthy
Adam Hadwin
Byeong Hun An
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Stephan Jaeger
Brandon Wu
Hayden Buckley
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup points list through the FedExCup Fall
Alex Noren
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Austin Eckroat
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Taylor Pendrith
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
David Lingmerth
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ben Martin
Ryan Moore
Peter Malnati
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
# Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
Lanto Griffin
Brandt Snedeker
C.T. Pan
Jhonattan Vegas
Tyler McCumber
Vince Whaley
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
Alexander Björk
Sami Valimaki
Robert MacIntyre
Matthieu Pavon
Ryo Hisatsune
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour points list
Chan Kim
Alejandro Tosti
Richard Hoey
Ben Silverman
Pierceson Coody
Grayson Murray
Paul Barjon
Max Greyserman
Chandler Phillips
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
David Skinns
Jake Knapp
Jacob Bridgeman
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.