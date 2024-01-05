PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Inside the Field: Sony Open in Hawaii

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Si Woo Kim during the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The TOUR is staying in Hawaii — for one more week.

    The PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive continues with the Sony Open in Hawaii, contested from Jan. 11-14 at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Opening Drive is a two-week kick-off to the TOUR’s schedule, and it will start by showcasing an elite field on a venue that stands alone for its creative design and scenic views. Scroll below to see who's in the field.

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Webb Simpson

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama

    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Brian Harman

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Tyrrell Hatton
    Kurt Kitayama

    FedExCup champion (five-year exemption)
    Justin Rose

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ryan Brehm
    Stewart Cink
    Kevin Kisner
    Will Zalatoris
    Ludvig Åberg
    Akshay Bhatia
    Keegan Bradley
    Cameron Champ
    Corey Conners
    Nico Echavarria
    Harris English
    Lucas Glover
    Emiliano Grillo
    Nick Hardy
    Russell Henley
    Tom Hoge
    Si Woo Kim
    Chris Kirk
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Vincent Norrman
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Adam Svensson
    Nick Taylor
    Sahith Theegala
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Camilo Villegas
    Matt Wallace

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman
    Zach Johnson

    Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category)
    Jimmy Stanger
    Josh Teater

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Patton Kizzire
    Ryan Palmer

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Blaze Akana
    Kensei Hirata
    Takumi Kanaya
    Rintaro Nakano

    Sponsor exemption (designated)
    Aguri Iwasaki
    Yuto Katsuragawa
    Taiga Semikawa

    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    Hunter Larson

    Past Champion member
    Matt Kuchar

    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
    Scott Stallings

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup points list through the Playoffs
    Denny McCarthy
    Adam Hadwin
    Byeong Hun An
    Andrew Putnam
    Eric Cole
    Cam Davis
    Patrick Rodgers
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Stephan Jaeger
    Brandon Wu
    Hayden Buckley
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup points list through the FedExCup Fall
    Alex Noren
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    Austin Eckroat
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Taylor Pendrith
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    David Lingmerth
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ben Martin
    Ryan Moore
    Peter Malnati
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    # Major medical extension
    Maverick McNealy
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandt Snedeker
    C.T. Pan
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Tyler McCumber
    Vince Whaley

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
    Alexander Björk
    Sami Valimaki
    Robert MacIntyre
    Matthieu Pavon
    Ryo Hisatsune

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour points list
    Chan Kim
    Alejandro Tosti
    Richard Hoey
    Ben Silverman
    Pierceson Coody
    Grayson Murray
    Paul Barjon
    Max Greyserman
    Chandler Phillips
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    David Skinns
    Jake Knapp
    Jacob Bridgeman

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    PGA TOUR
