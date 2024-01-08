Worth the wait: Paul Goydos recalls second career PGA TOUR win at Sony Open in Hawaii

Editor’s note: Paul Goydos will tell people that the two most important tournaments he won came on the PGA TOUR, the 1996 Bay Hill Invitational and the 2007 Sony Open in Hawaii. He’s also quick to point out, however, that he won a mini-tour event in Long Beach, California, when “I was completely broke, and my wife was eight months pregnant. That was a pretty big one, too.” Goydos, ever the pragmatist, readily admits not all wins are created equal. Since turning 50, Goydos has also won five times on PGA TOUR Champions (and he has a Korn Ferry Tour title to his credit, as well). There was a time when Goydos wondered if a second PGA TOUR win would ever come, and he thinks back to early in his career when he won in his 105th career start – then waited almost 11 years for win No. 2. It’s something the 59-year-old Goydos remembers fondly as a memorable week in Honolulu.