Odds Outlook: Nelly Korda-Tony Finau lead way at Grant Thornton Invitational
2 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
One might argue Ludvig Åberg is one of the most in-form golfers on the planet, but oddsmakers have declared his pairing with fellow Swede Madelene Sagstrom as second favorite behind an American power force for the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Instead, the "favorite" tag belongs to Nelly Korda and Tony Finau for the first collaborative tournament between PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour stars since 1999, with BetMGM placing the Americans at +600 to win the 54-hole tournament at the Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida.
Korda and the LPGA crew are very familiar with Tiburón as a venue for their own Tour Championship, and Korda's five top 10s at the venue might have helped clinch favoritism. The Swedes are right behind them at +650.
The 16 two-person teams consisting of one star from each tour will battle it out in a scramble format on Friday, Foursomes (alternate shot) on Saturday and a modified Four-Ball on Sunday, where every golfer will tee off on every hole and then the partner will complete the hole with the other partner's ball.
A purse of $4 million is up for grabs, with the winning team earning $1 million.
The English duo of Charley Hull and Justin Rose (+900) are next on the odds board before Canadians Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners (+1000) and the youthful American pairing of Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala (+1000) round out the top five.
Conners and Henderson are their country's leading golfers and will be looking to prove their might, while Theegala and Zhang are two of the hottest young talents in American golf.
Not far removed from her inspiring effort at the Shriners Children’s Open on the PGA TOUR, Lexi Thompson pairs with Rickie Fowler with the team at +1100 to win it all. Thompson has won at Tiburón before.
Here’s a look at the odds for the remaining teams:
+1100: Celine Boutier-Harris English; Megan Khang-Denny McCarthy
+1200: Lydia Ko-Jason Day; Ruoning Yin-Nick Taylor
+1400: Lilia Vu-Joel Dahmen
+1600: Leona Maguire-Lucas Glover
+1800: Mel Reid-Russell Henley
+2000: Cheyenne Knight-Tom Hoge
+2500: Allisen Corpuz-Cameron Champ; Andrea Lee-Billy Horschel
