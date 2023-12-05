Brought to you by
DraftKings preview: Ruoning Yin-Nick Taylor hold value at Grant Thornton Invitational
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to Naples, Florida, this week for the first-ever Grant Thornton Invitational. The Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club will serve as the host course and measures as a 7,382-yard par 72 with Bermuda greens. This is a unique mixed-team event featuring of 16 two-player teams that pair one PGA TOUR golfer with one LPGA golfer.
Unlike standard PGA TOUR events, the Grant Thornton Invitational will consist of three rounds, with each round using a different scoring format.
Friday’s first round will be a scramble, which means each golfer hits a tee shot, but then the team decides which ball will be used for the next stroke, which will continue until the ball is holed. The second round will be Foursomes (alternate shot), while the final round will be modified Four-Ball. This means that both golfers tee off, but then switch balls for their second shots and play that same ball until the ball is holed. The lower score of the team will be counted.
Below, I've outlined two of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Nelly Korda-Tony Finau ($10,700)
This one is a no-brainer, as DraftKings did not price anyone up too high this week seeing as there are only 16 teams to choose from. Outside of Ludvig Åberg, Tony Finau is the most in-form golfer in this field. His partner, Nelly Korda, is the fifth-ranked women’s golfer in the world.
Finau played well last week at the Hero World Challenge, finishing in a tie for fourth. Korda’s resume speaks for itself, as the 25-year-old already has eight LPGA wins to her name including a major championship. She also won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Korda has nine top-10 finishes during the 2023 season, including two over her past three starts. She also ranks fifth in scoring average for the season. This pairing is clearly the most talented in the field, which is why they are favored to win in the outright markets.
Tiburón Golf Club boasts incredibly wide fairways with minimal rough, which should bode well for Finau, as he can bomb it as far as he wants with zero penalty. At just $10,700, this seems like the optimal way to spend your salary this week on DraftKings.
Ruoning Yin-Nick Taylor ($7,700)
One of my favorite value plays on the week is this Ruoning Yin-Nick Taylor pairing, and this has more to do with Yin, who ranks as the No. 2 women’s golfer in the world right now. Taylor is no slouch himself, of course, already winning once in 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. Yin has two wins in 2023, including the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship back in June. She also has nine top 10s on the year.
There are some better golfers in the field this week than Taylor, even in his price range, but when you pair him with Yin – who ranks only behind Lilia Vu in the world rankings – it makes this combination quite enticing at just $7,700.
We have no past data to suggest how any of these teams will co-exist, so the only thing we can do is try and stack the most price-considered talent on one team. That’s what we’re getting here with Taylor and Yin.
