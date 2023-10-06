Inside the Field: See who's heading to Vegas for the Shriners Children's Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Ever wondered how a PGA TOUR field gets filled?
With a limited number of spots – and demand that far outpaces supply – tournaments use pre-determined criteria to decide who gets to tee it up each week.
Each week, this file will provide a detailed look at who is playing and how they got into the field. It also will be updated with field changes and updates that occur after the entry deadline.
Click here for more information on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking, which is used to determine spots in all full-field events. Please note that an additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Note: ‘Reshuffled’ categories have been re-ordered based on current-year FedExCup standings; * = If all prior-year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, restricted sponsor exemptions become unrestricted; # = Latest medical extension information can be found here)
Scroll below for the Shinrers Children's Open field list and updates.
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Si Woo Kim
Webb Simpson
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Hardy
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
Tom Kim
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Trey Mullinax
Vincent Norrman
J.T. Poston
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Robert Streb
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Erik van Rooyen
Matt Wallace
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Ryan Moore
Brandt Snedeker
Jimmy Walker
* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Kyle Wesmoreland
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Tommy Gainey
Peter Kuest
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Charley Hoffman
Nicolai Hojgaard
Yuxin Lin
Lexi Thompson
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Craig Stallings
Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Scott Stallings
Top 125 prior season's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Point Lists
Andrew Putnam
Taylor Pendrith
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Troy Merritt
Adam Hadwin
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
Beau Hossler
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Palmer
David Lipsky
Adam Schenk
Aaron Rai
Patrick Rodgers
Russell Knox
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Hayden Buckley
C.T. Pan
Sam Ryder
Vince Whaley
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Doug Ghim
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Patton Kizzire
Kramer Hickok
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Doc Redman
Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
2022 Top Finishers Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category reordered based upon year-to-date FedExCup Points
Eric Cole
Taylor Montgomery
Austin Eckroat
Samuel Stevens
Ben Taylor
Ben Griffin
Davis Thompson
S.H. Kim
Harry Hall
Joseph Bramlett
Robby Shelton
Michael Kim
Will Gordon
Kevin Yu
Ben Martin
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
MJ Daffue
Zecheng Dou
Harrison Endycott
Paul Haley II
Henrik Norlander
Ludvig Åberg
Ryan Armour
Carl Yuan
Tano Goya
Trevor Cone
Brice Garnett
Brent Grant
Augusto Núñez
Austin Cook
Matti Schmid
Kevin Roy
Trevor Werbylo
Scott Harrington
Brandon Matthews