See the 70 players who qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs
Inside the field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship
The FedExCup Playoffs begin this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship outside Memphis, Tennessee, at TPC Southwind.
Scroll below for the field list as of Sunday, Aug. 6:
Top 70 in the FedExCup standings
|FedExCup Ranking
|Player
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Max Homa
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|6
|Brian Harman
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|8
|Keegan Bradley
|9
|Rickie Fowler
|10
|Tony Finau
|11
|Jason Day
|12
|Nick Taylor
|13
|Patrick Cantlay
|14
|Tom Kim
|15
|Sepp Straka
|16
|Xander Schauffele
|17
|Tyrrell Hatton
|18
|Si Woo Kim
|19
|Sam Burns
|20
|Russell Henley
|21
|Emiliano Grillo
|22
|Collin Morikawa
|23
|Kurt Kitayama
|24
|Adam Schenk
|25
|Taylor Moore
|26
|Tommy Fleetwood
|27
|Denny McCarthy
|28
|Chris Kirk
|29
|Seamus Power
|30
|Corey Conners
|31
|Jordan Spieth
|32
|Sungjae Im
|33
|Justin Rose
|34
|Sahith Theegala
|35
|Lee Hodges
|36
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|37
|Adam Svensson
|38
|Byeong Hun An
|39
|Brendon Todd
|40
|Eric Cole
|41
|Andrew Putnam
|42
|Harris English
|43
|Patrick Rodgers
|44
|Adam Hadwin
|45
|J.T. Poston
|46
|Tom Hoge
|47
|Mackenzie Hughes
|48
|Cameron Young
|49
|Lucas Glover
|50
|Nick Hardy
|51
|Alex Smalley
|52
|Thomas Detry
|53
|Taylor Montgomery
|54
|Davis Riley
|55
|Brandon Wu
|56
|Hayden Buckley
|57
|Hideki Matsuyama
|58
|Keith Mitchell
|59
|Mark Hubbard
|60
|Matt Kuchar
|61
|Stephan Jaeger
|62
|Cam Davis
|63
|Sam Ryder
|64
|Sam Stevens
|65
|Aaron Rai
|66
|Beau Hossler
|67
|Matt NeSmith
|68
|Vincent Norrman
|69
|J.J. Spaun
|70
|Ben Griffin