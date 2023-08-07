PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
See the 70 players who qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs

Inside the Field

Inside the field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    The FedExCup Playoffs begin this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship outside Memphis, Tennessee, at TPC Southwind.

    Scroll below for the field list as of Sunday, Aug. 6:

    Top 70 in the FedExCup standings

    FedExCup RankingPlayer
    1Jon Rahm
    2Scottie Scheffler
    3Rory McIlroy
    4Max Homa
    5Wyndham Clark
    6Brian Harman
    7Viktor Hovland
    8Keegan Bradley
    9Rickie Fowler
    10Tony Finau
    11Jason Day
    12Nick Taylor
    13Patrick Cantlay
    14Tom Kim
    15Sepp Straka
    16Xander Schauffele
    17Tyrrell Hatton
    18Si Woo Kim
    19Sam Burns
    20Russell Henley
    21Emiliano Grillo
    22Collin Morikawa
    23Kurt Kitayama
    24Adam Schenk
    25Taylor Moore
    26Tommy Fleetwood
    27Denny McCarthy
    28Chris Kirk
    29Seamus Power
    30Corey Conners
    31Jordan Spieth
    32Sungjae Im
    33Justin Rose
    34Sahith Theegala
    35Lee Hodges
    36Matt Fitzpatrick
    37Adam Svensson
    38Byeong Hun An
    39Brendon Todd
    40Eric Cole
    41Andrew Putnam
    42Harris English
    43Patrick Rodgers
    44Adam Hadwin
    45J.T. Poston
    46Tom Hoge
    47Mackenzie Hughes
    48Cameron Young
    49Lucas Glover
    50Nick Hardy
    51Alex Smalley
    52Thomas Detry
    53Taylor Montgomery
    54Davis Riley
    55Brandon Wu
    56Hayden Buckley
    57Hideki Matsuyama
    58Keith Mitchell
    59Mark Hubbard
    60Matt Kuchar
    61Stephan Jaeger
    62Cam Davis
    63Sam Ryder
    64Sam Stevens
    65Aaron Rai
    66Beau Hossler
    67Matt NeSmith
    68Vincent Norrman
    69J.J. Spaun
    70Ben Griffin
