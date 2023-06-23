PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

Inside the Field: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Rocket Mortgage Classic field list as of Saturday, June 24th at 12 p.m. ET.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Webb Simpson
    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Collin Morikawa
    Justin Thomas
    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Max Homa
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Keegan Bradley
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Joel Dahmen
    Cam Davis
    Tyler Duncan
    Nico Echavarria
    Harris English
    Tony Finau
    Rickie Fowler
    Lucas Glover
    Lanto Griffin
    Nick Hardy
    Garrick Higgo
    Tom Hoge
    Sungjae Im
    Tom Kim
    Chris Kirk
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    Luke List
    Taylor Moore
    Trey Mullinax
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Sepp Straka
    Robert Streb
    Adam Svensson
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Matt Wallace
    Richy Werenski
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Jonathan Byrd
    Harry Higgs
    Charley Hoffman
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Hank Lebioda
    Andrew Novak
    Cameron Percy
    Martin Trainer
    Dylan Wu
    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Zach Johnson
    Ryan Moore
    Jimmy Walker
    Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
    Justin Suh
    # Major medical extension
    Zac Blair
    Brandt Snedeker
    No 1 player PGA TOUR University
    Ludvig Aberg
    Nate Lashley
    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year.
    Kyle Martin
    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Akshay Bhatia
    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Ross Steelman
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Luke Donald
    Ryan Gerard
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Sam Bennett
    Aldrich Potgieter
    Gordon Sargent
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Hayden Buckley
    Dylan Frittelli
    Doug Ghim
    Chesson Hadley
    Adam Hadwin
    James Hahn
    Kramer Hickok
    Lee Hodges
    Beau Hossler
    Mark Hubbard
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patton Kizzire
    Russell Knox
    Kelly Kraft
    David Lipsky
    Adam Long
    Justin Lower
    Peter Malnati
    Max McGreevy
    Troy Merritt
    Matt NeSmith
    Alex Noren
    Ryan Palmer
    C.T. Pan
    Taylor Pendrith
    Scott Piercy
    Andrew Putnam
    Aaron Rai
    Patrick Rodgers
    Sam Ryder
    Adam Schenk
    Matthias Schwab
    Greyson Sigg
    Alex Smalley
    Austin Smotherman
    Callum Tarren
    Kevin Tway
    Nick Watney
    Vince Whaley
    Danny Willett
    Brandon Wu
    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
    Brian Harman
    Scott Stallings
    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Tyson Alexander
    Byeong Hun An
    Ryan Armour
    Joseph Bramlett
    Chad Collins
    Trevor Cone
    Austin Cook
    MJ Daffue
    Thomas Detry
    Zecheng Dou
    Austin Eckroat
    Harrison Endycott
    Brice Garnett
    Michael Gligic
    Will Gordon
    Tano Goya
    Brent Grant
    Ben Griffin
    Paul Haley II
    Harry Hall
    Scott Harrington
    S.H. Kim
    David Lingmerth
    Ben Martin
    Brandon Matthews
    Henrik Norlander
    Vincent Norrman
    Augusto Núñez
    Kevin Roy
    Matti Schmid
    Robby Shelton
    Sam Stevens
    Brian Stuard
    Ben Taylor
    Davis Thompson
    Trevor Werbylo
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Carson Young
    Kevin Yu
    Carl Yuan

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.

