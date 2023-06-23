Inside the Field: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Rocket Mortgage Classic field list as of Saturday, June 24th at 12 p.m. ET.
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Webb Simpson
|Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
|Collin Morikawa
|Justin Thomas
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Max Homa
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Keegan Bradley
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Rickie Fowler
|Lucas Glover
|Lanto Griffin
|Nick Hardy
|Garrick Higgo
|Tom Hoge
|Sungjae Im
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Luke List
|Taylor Moore
|Trey Mullinax
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|J.J. Spaun
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Adam Svensson
|Brendon Todd
|Erik van Rooyen
|Matt Wallace
|Richy Werenski
|Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
|Jonathan Byrd
|Harry Higgs
|Charley Hoffman
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Hank Lebioda
|Andrew Novak
|Cameron Percy
|Martin Trainer
|Dylan Wu
|Career money exemption
|Jason Dufner
|Zach Johnson
|Ryan Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
|Justin Suh
|# Major medical extension
|Zac Blair
|Brandt Snedeker
|No 1 player PGA TOUR University
|Ludvig Aberg
|Nate Lashley
|PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year.
|Kyle Martin
|$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
|Akshay Bhatia
|* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Ross Steelman
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Luke Donald
|Ryan Gerard
|Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
|Sam Bennett
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Gordon Sargent
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Hayden Buckley
|Dylan Frittelli
|Doug Ghim
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|James Hahn
|Kramer Hickok
|Lee Hodges
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patton Kizzire
|Russell Knox
|Kelly Kraft
|David Lipsky
|Adam Long
|Justin Lower
|Peter Malnati
|Max McGreevy
|Troy Merritt
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Taylor Pendrith
|Scott Piercy
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sam Ryder
|Adam Schenk
|Matthias Schwab
|Greyson Sigg
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|Callum Tarren
|Kevin Tway
|Nick Watney
|Vince Whaley
|Danny Willett
|Brandon Wu
|Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
|Brian Harman
|Scott Stallings
|Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Ryan Armour
|Joseph Bramlett
|Chad Collins
|Trevor Cone
|Austin Cook
|MJ Daffue
|Thomas Detry
|Zecheng Dou
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|Brice Garnett
|Michael Gligic
|Will Gordon
|Tano Goya
|Brent Grant
|Ben Griffin
|Paul Haley II
|Harry Hall
|Scott Harrington
|S.H. Kim
|David Lingmerth
|Ben Martin
|Brandon Matthews
|Henrik Norlander
|Vincent Norrman
|Augusto Núñez
|Kevin Roy
|Matti Schmid
|Robby Shelton
|Sam Stevens
|Brian Stuard
|Ben Taylor
|Davis Thompson
|Trevor Werbylo
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.