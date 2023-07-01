Play delayed due to weather at Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic was suspended at 2:48 p.m. ET due to inclement weather.
Severe weather conditions were expected until 5 p.m. ET, according to the latest forecast.
The final group was through four holes when play was called. Carl Yuan, Dylan Wu and Taylor Moore share the lead at 15-under. Moore, in the last group alongside Taylor Pendrith, made an eagle at the par-5 fourth hole just moments before the horn blew. Rickie Fowler is one back, 14 under, after a pair of birdies through five holes. Collin Morikawa is 2 under on his round, 13 under overall. Ludvig Aberg is 13 under.
A strong storm hit Detroit Golf Club last Sunday as well, less than 24 hours before players were expected to arrive on-site to begin the week. The storm knocked down trees around the property but did no damage to the course and left structures intact. No one was injured. The golf course was closed to media on Monday and crews worked through Tuesday to clean up the debris.
“We got incredibly lucky,” PGA TOUR Senior Tournament Director Stephen Cox said of the early week storm. “The trees fell in the right direction. One fell on a car at the entrance to the club, and another fell in close proximity to the practice putting green and did some minor damage, but if it had fallen 4 or 5 feet to the right it would have been much worse.”
Play resumed at 4:30 p..m. ET.