PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Horses for Courses: Ride the pedigree of former U.S. Open champions this week at LACC

5 Min Read

Horses for Courses

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    The U.S. Open returns to Los Angeles for the first time since 1948. Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300) is back to defend as he leads the field of 156 toLos Angeles Country Club's North Course for the first time and the 123rd edition overall. The Englishman will look to join Brooks Koepka and Curtis Strange as the only players to successfully defend the title since the mid-1950s. Fitzpatrick picked up his first top-10 payday at the U.S. Open in his ninth start last year at The Country Club.

    The top of the U.S. Open food chain starts with Brooks Koepka (+1100) and his two victories in 2017 (Erin Hills) and 2018 (Shinnecock Hills). Picking up his fifth major championship at Oak Hill last month, he's reinforced the biggest stages receive his full attention. The U.S. Open also piques his interest as he's cashed in eight consecutive after a MC on debut. His affinity for majors on the West Coast shows with (T4) at Torrey Pines (South) in 2021 after sharing second at Pebble Beach in 2019.

    Rory McIlroy (+1100) appears to enjoy this event regardless of where the USGA stages it. Cashing nine times from 14 starts, seven have produced a top-10 finish, including his 2011 win, and eight are T25 or better. His streak of top-10 paydays is now at four.

    A winner two years ago at Torrey Pines, Jon Rahm (+1000) has already won on a George C. Thomas course this season as he outlasted Max Homa at The Riviera Country Club just down the road. The Spaniard produced T12 in his defense last year and was on the podium (T3) at Pebble Beach in 2019. All five of his weekends are T23 or better from seven starts. Participated in the Pac-12 championships here when he was at Arizona State.

    Gary Woodland (+10000) outlasted some of the biggest names in golf at Pebble Beach in 2019 to win his first major championship. The only winner from the last seven U.S. Open championships who wasn’t a first-time major winner was Koepka. Woodland picked up his second top 10 in four years last year at The Country Club (T10).

    Oddsmaker's Extra

    (cuts made/appearances)

    Bryson DeChambeau (6/8; +4000): The 2020 champion at Winged Foot extended his streak last year to five consecutive made cuts. His only other top 15 was T15 at Oakmont in 2016.

    Dustin Johnson (13/15; +4000): The first of his two major championships was at this event at Oakmont in 2016. Cashing nine of his last 10, he posted top-10s in five editions. Producing ten top-10 finishes, including four podium results, Johnson's love for Riviera reinforces his love for Los Angeles and the designs of George C. Thomas.

    Xander Schauffele (6/6; +1800): The San Diegan signed for his worst finish in his national championship last year with T14, the first time he was outside T7. He's also never missed the cut at Riviera from six tries. He's the only player on this list without a major championship on the mantle.

    Hideki Matsuyama (9/10; +4000): Three top-10s and eight T26 or better highlight his visits. Signing for solo fourth last year was the second-best result after sharing second at Erin Hills in 2017.

    Scottie Scheffler (3/5; +650): The meteoric rise of the Texan's career has been in his last two starts in this event. After not qualifying for the 2020 edition, he cashed T7 at Torrey Pines and missed a playoff by a shot last year. He also has cashed in his previous four at Riviera and played in the 2017 Walker Cup at the North Course.

    Collin Morikawa (3/4; +3300): Posting six of his last eight rounds in the red has resulted in T4 in 2021 and T5 last year. Rounds of 67, 66 and 66 provided the highlights. The Southern California native also played the 2017 Walker Cup here.

    Max Homa (1/4; +2800):Set the course record (61) at the 2013 Pac-12 Championship while playing at Cal. The Burbank native has rattled off four straight top-10 paydays at Riviera, including winning in 2021 and losing in a playoff in February.

    Former Champions of Note

    Jordan Spieth (8/11; +2500): The only top-10 result is his 2015 win at Chambers Bay. Only two top-10 paydays at Riviera from 11 starts.

    Justin Rose (9/17); +4000): 2013 champion at Merion found himself on the podium again at Pebble Beach (T3) in 2019. Owns five top-10 paychecks from nine weekends.

    Streaking

    Harris English (7/7; +15000): Solo third at Torrey Pines after T4 at Winged Foot. His last 12 rounds have produced six at par or better.

    Patrick Cantlay (7/7; +1600): Previous owner of the course record at the North Course (62) before Homa knocked it down to 61. The best of the seven was T14 last year at The Country Club. Also cashed six straight at Riviera with his best payday, solo third, achieved in February.

    Patrick Reed (8/9; +8000): Six in a row includes T19 or better in four. Only top 10 was T4 at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.

    Adam Scott (13/21; +6600): Last top 10 was T7 in 2019, beginning his run of four straight.

    Brian Harman (5/7; +25000): Streak of five in a row began as runner-up at Erin Hills in 2017.

    Rickie Fowler (8/12; +5000): Did not qualify in 2022 or 2021 but hasn't missed the cut in his last four U.S. Open starts. T5 (2017) is the best of the bunch.

    Adam Hadwin (5/7; +20000): Career-best T7 last year extended his run to three straight made cuts.

    OWGR Top 30

    OWGR Ranking/PlayerCuts Made/StartsOddsUS Open Notes
    01 Scottie Scheffler 3/5+650T2 2022, T7 2021.
    02 Jon Rahm5/7+10002021 winner; T3 2019; T12 2022.
    03 Rory McIlroy 9/14+11002011 winner; Four straight top 10s.
    04 Patrick Cantlay7/7+1600T14 2022 best; T21 or better four times.
    05 Viktor Hovland 2/4+1600T12 low amateur 2019; T13 2020.
    06 Xander Schauffele6/6+1800T14 last year is the only non-top 10.
    07 Max Homa1/4+2800T47 2022 best; LACC Course Record holder.
    08 Matt Fitzpatrick7/8+3300T12 twice.
    09 Cameron Smith4/7+2800T4 on debut 2015 only top 10.
    10 Jordan Spieth8/11+25002015 winner; only top 10.
    11 Will Zalatorisinjured; not playing
    12 Tony Finau3/7+33005th Shinnecock 2018, T8 Oakmont 2016.
    13 Brooks Koepka8/9+11002017, 2018 champion; T55 2022.
    14 Sam Burns2/4+5500T27 2022 best.
    15 Justin Thomas6/8+4500 Cashed three straight; T8 Winged Foot.
    16 Tyrrell Hatton3/6+3300Shinnecock only top 10; T21 Pebble Beach.
    17 Cameron Young0/2+50007 majors; 3 top 10s and 4 MC.
    18 Collin Morikawa2/3+3300T5 2022; T4 2021.
    19 Sungjae Im2/4+4500T22, T35 best two.
    20 Kurt Kitayama0/2+17500T4 Oak Hill PGA last month.
    21 Tom Kim1/1+10000T23 2022; 3/6 majors.
    22 Jason Day8/10+5000Runner up 2011, 2013; 5 of first 6 top 10s; DNS last two.
    23 Tommy Fleetwood5/7+40002nd 2018; T4 2017; MC-T50-MC last three.
    24 Keegan Bradley5/10+8000T7 2022; MC in previous four.
    25 Hideki Matsuyama9/10+40004th 2022.
    26 Shane Lowry 6/10+5000T2 2016; T9 2015.
    27 Sahith Theegala0/1+90002017 MC; Cashed last three majors.
    28 Justin Rose 9/17+40002013 winner; T3 2019; T10 2018.
    29 Corey Conners0/3+5500T28 or better in six of last 10 majors.
    30 Russell Henley6/9+100003 of his last 4 T27 or better; zero top 10s.

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.