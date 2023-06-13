Horses for Courses: Ride the pedigree of former U.S. Open champions this week at LACC

The U.S. Open returns to Los Angeles for the first time since 1948. Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300) is back to defend as he leads the field of 156 to Los Angeles Country Club's North Course for the first time and the 123rd edition overall. The Englishman will look to join Brooks Koepka and Curtis Strange as the only players to successfully defend the title since the mid-1950s. Fitzpatrick picked up his first top-10 payday at the U.S. Open in his ninth start last year at The Country Club.