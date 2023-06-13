Horses for Courses: Ride the pedigree of former U.S. Open champions this week at LACC
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The U.S. Open returns to Los Angeles for the first time since 1948. Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300) is back to defend as he leads the field of 156 toLos Angeles Country Club's North Course for the first time and the 123rd edition overall. The Englishman will look to join Brooks Koepka and Curtis Strange as the only players to successfully defend the title since the mid-1950s. Fitzpatrick picked up his first top-10 payday at the U.S. Open in his ninth start last year at The Country Club.
The top of the U.S. Open food chain starts with Brooks Koepka (+1100) and his two victories in 2017 (Erin Hills) and 2018 (Shinnecock Hills). Picking up his fifth major championship at Oak Hill last month, he's reinforced the biggest stages receive his full attention. The U.S. Open also piques his interest as he's cashed in eight consecutive after a MC on debut. His affinity for majors on the West Coast shows with (T4) at Torrey Pines (South) in 2021 after sharing second at Pebble Beach in 2019.
Rory McIlroy (+1100) appears to enjoy this event regardless of where the USGA stages it. Cashing nine times from 14 starts, seven have produced a top-10 finish, including his 2011 win, and eight are T25 or better. His streak of top-10 paydays is now at four.
A winner two years ago at Torrey Pines, Jon Rahm (+1000) has already won on a George C. Thomas course this season as he outlasted Max Homa at The Riviera Country Club just down the road. The Spaniard produced T12 in his defense last year and was on the podium (T3) at Pebble Beach in 2019. All five of his weekends are T23 or better from seven starts. Participated in the Pac-12 championships here when he was at Arizona State.
Gary Woodland (+10000) outlasted some of the biggest names in golf at Pebble Beach in 2019 to win his first major championship. The only winner from the last seven U.S. Open championships who wasn’t a first-time major winner was Koepka. Woodland picked up his second top 10 in four years last year at The Country Club (T10).
Oddsmaker's Extra
(cuts made/appearances)
Bryson DeChambeau (6/8; +4000): The 2020 champion at Winged Foot extended his streak last year to five consecutive made cuts. His only other top 15 was T15 at Oakmont in 2016.
Dustin Johnson (13/15; +4000): The first of his two major championships was at this event at Oakmont in 2016. Cashing nine of his last 10, he posted top-10s in five editions. Producing ten top-10 finishes, including four podium results, Johnson's love for Riviera reinforces his love for Los Angeles and the designs of George C. Thomas.
Xander Schauffele (6/6; +1800): The San Diegan signed for his worst finish in his national championship last year with T14, the first time he was outside T7. He's also never missed the cut at Riviera from six tries. He's the only player on this list without a major championship on the mantle.
Hideki Matsuyama (9/10; +4000): Three top-10s and eight T26 or better highlight his visits. Signing for solo fourth last year was the second-best result after sharing second at Erin Hills in 2017.
Scottie Scheffler (3/5; +650): The meteoric rise of the Texan's career has been in his last two starts in this event. After not qualifying for the 2020 edition, he cashed T7 at Torrey Pines and missed a playoff by a shot last year. He also has cashed in his previous four at Riviera and played in the 2017 Walker Cup at the North Course.
Collin Morikawa (3/4; +3300): Posting six of his last eight rounds in the red has resulted in T4 in 2021 and T5 last year. Rounds of 67, 66 and 66 provided the highlights. The Southern California native also played the 2017 Walker Cup here.
Max Homa (1/4; +2800):Set the course record (61) at the 2013 Pac-12 Championship while playing at Cal. The Burbank native has rattled off four straight top-10 paydays at Riviera, including winning in 2021 and losing in a playoff in February.
Former Champions of Note
Jordan Spieth (8/11; +2500): The only top-10 result is his 2015 win at Chambers Bay. Only two top-10 paydays at Riviera from 11 starts.
Justin Rose (9/17); +4000): 2013 champion at Merion found himself on the podium again at Pebble Beach (T3) in 2019. Owns five top-10 paychecks from nine weekends.
Streaking
Harris English (7/7; +15000): Solo third at Torrey Pines after T4 at Winged Foot. His last 12 rounds have produced six at par or better.
Patrick Cantlay (7/7; +1600): Previous owner of the course record at the North Course (62) before Homa knocked it down to 61. The best of the seven was T14 last year at The Country Club. Also cashed six straight at Riviera with his best payday, solo third, achieved in February.
Patrick Reed (8/9; +8000): Six in a row includes T19 or better in four. Only top 10 was T4 at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.
Adam Scott (13/21; +6600): Last top 10 was T7 in 2019, beginning his run of four straight.
Brian Harman (5/7; +25000): Streak of five in a row began as runner-up at Erin Hills in 2017.
Rickie Fowler (8/12; +5000): Did not qualify in 2022 or 2021 but hasn't missed the cut in his last four U.S. Open starts. T5 (2017) is the best of the bunch.
Adam Hadwin (5/7; +20000): Career-best T7 last year extended his run to three straight made cuts.
OWGR Top 30
|OWGR Ranking/Player
|Cuts Made/Starts
|Odds
|US Open Notes
|01 Scottie Scheffler
|3/5
|+650
|T2 2022, T7 2021.
|02 Jon Rahm
|5/7
|+1000
|2021 winner; T3 2019; T12 2022.
|03 Rory McIlroy
|9/14
|+1100
|2011 winner; Four straight top 10s.
|04 Patrick Cantlay
|7/7
|+1600
|T14 2022 best; T21 or better four times.
|05 Viktor Hovland
|2/4
|+1600
|T12 low amateur 2019; T13 2020.
|06 Xander Schauffele
|6/6
|+1800
|T14 last year is the only non-top 10.
|07 Max Homa
|1/4
|+2800
|T47 2022 best; LACC Course Record holder.
|08 Matt Fitzpatrick
|7/8
|+3300
|T12 twice.
|09 Cameron Smith
|4/7
|+2800
|T4 on debut 2015 only top 10.
|10 Jordan Spieth
|8/11
|+2500
|2015 winner; only top 10.
|11 Will Zalatoris
|injured; not playing
|12 Tony Finau
|3/7
|+3300
|5th Shinnecock 2018, T8 Oakmont 2016.
|13 Brooks Koepka
|8/9
|+1100
|2017, 2018 champion; T55 2022.
|14 Sam Burns
|2/4
|+5500
|T27 2022 best.
|15 Justin Thomas
|6/8
|+4500
|Cashed three straight; T8 Winged Foot.
|16 Tyrrell Hatton
|3/6
|+3300
|Shinnecock only top 10; T21 Pebble Beach.
|17 Cameron Young
|0/2
|+5000
|7 majors; 3 top 10s and 4 MC.
|18 Collin Morikawa
|2/3
|+3300
|T5 2022; T4 2021.
|19 Sungjae Im
|2/4
|+4500
|T22, T35 best two.
|20 Kurt Kitayama
|0/2
|+17500
|T4 Oak Hill PGA last month.
|21 Tom Kim
|1/1
|+10000
|T23 2022; 3/6 majors.
|22 Jason Day
|8/10
|+5000
|Runner up 2011, 2013; 5 of first 6 top 10s; DNS last two.
|23 Tommy Fleetwood
|5/7
|+4000
|2nd 2018; T4 2017; MC-T50-MC last three.
|24 Keegan Bradley
|5/10
|+8000
|T7 2022; MC in previous four.
|25 Hideki Matsuyama
|9/10
|+4000
|4th 2022.
|26 Shane Lowry
|6/10
|+5000
|T2 2016; T9 2015.
|27 Sahith Theegala
|0/1
|+9000
|2017 MC; Cashed last three majors.
|28 Justin Rose
|9/17
|+4000
|2013 winner; T3 2019; T10 2018.
|29 Corey Conners
|0/3
|+5500
|T28 or better in six of last 10 majors.
|30 Russell Henley
|6/9
|+10000
|3 of his last 4 T27 or better; zero top 10s.
