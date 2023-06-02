PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: RBC Canadian Open

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the RBC Canadian Open field list as of Friday, June 2nd at 5 p.m. ET.

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Rory McIlroy
    Webb Simpson
    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry
    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Sam Burns
    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Tyrrell Hatton
    FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
    Justin Rose
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Corey Conners
    Tyler Duncan
    Brian Gay
    Lucas Glover
    Lanto Griffin
    Jim Herman
    Garrick Higgo
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Matt Kuchar
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    Luke List
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Robert Streb
    Adam Svensson
    Nick Taylor
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski
    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Ryan Moore
    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Sam Bennett
    Camilo Villegas
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    David Hearn
    Mike Weir
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Wilson Bateman
    Michael Block
    Luis Carrera
    Aaron Cockerill
    Myles Creighton
    Taylor Durham
    Jae Yong Kim
    Jake Knapp
    Stuart Macdonald
    Adrian Meronk
    Ben Silverman
    Roger Sloan
    Sebastian Szirmak
    Michael Thorbjornsen
    Johnny Travale
    Top 30 prior season FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
    Aaron Wise
    Cameron Young
    Sahith Theegala
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Maverick McNealy
    Taylor Pendrith
    Troy Merritt
    Adam Hadwin
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Alex Smalley
    Lee Hodges
    Brandon Wu
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    David Lipsky
    Aaron Rai
    Stephan Jaeger
    Russell Knox
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    C.T. Pan
    Sam Ryder
    Vince Whaley
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Kramer Hickok
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Kelly Kraft
    # Major medical extension
    Zac Blair
    Top 10 and ties from the previous event
    Paul Haley II
    Zecheng Dou
    Vincent Norrman
    Harry Hall
    Michael Kim
    Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
    Eric Cole
    Byeong Hun An
    Samuel Stevens
    Ben Griffin
    S.H. Kim
    Robby Shelton
    Joseph Bramlett
    Tyson Alexander
    Ben Martin
    Will Gordon
    Carson Young
    Harrison Endycott
    MJ Daffue
    Henrik Norlander
    Ryan Armour
    Brent Grant
    Brice Garnett
    Augusto Núñez
    Austin Cook
    Matti Schmid
    Trevor Werbylo
    Scott Harrington
    Brandon Matthews
    Kevin Roy
    Carl Yuan
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Brian Stuard
    Trevor Cone
    Michael Gligic
    Anders Albertson
    Philip Knowles
    No. 1 player PGA TOUR University
    Ludvig Aberg
    Minor medical exemption
    Brandt Snedeker
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Dylan Wu
    Andrew Novak
    Harry Higgs
    Cameron Percy
    Charley Hoffman
    Martin Trainer
    Hank Lebioda
    Jonathan Byrd
    Bill Haas
    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Akshay Bhatia
    Aaron Baddeley
    Nicolai Hojgaard
    Ryan Gerard
    Sean O'Hair
    Cody Gribble
    Chris Stroud
    S.Y. Noh
    Kevin Chappell
    Sung Kang

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.

