Inside the Field: RBC Canadian Open
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the RBC Canadian Open field list as of Friday, June 2nd at 5 p.m. ET.
|Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Rory McIlroy
|Webb Simpson
|Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Shane Lowry
|Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
|Sam Burns
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Tyrrell Hatton
|FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
|Justin Rose
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Corey Conners
|Tyler Duncan
|Brian Gay
|Lucas Glover
|Lanto Griffin
|Jim Herman
|Garrick Higgo
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Luke List
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Robert Streb
|Adam Svensson
|Nick Taylor
|Brendon Todd
|Erik van Rooyen
|Richy Werenski
|Career money exemption
|Jason Dufner
|Ryan Moore
|* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Sam Bennett
|Camilo Villegas
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|David Hearn
|Mike Weir
|Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
|Wilson Bateman
|Michael Block
|Luis Carrera
|Aaron Cockerill
|Myles Creighton
|Taylor Durham
|Jae Yong Kim
|Jake Knapp
|Stuart Macdonald
|Adrian Meronk
|Ben Silverman
|Roger Sloan
|Sebastian Szirmak
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Johnny Travale
|Top 30 prior season FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
|Aaron Wise
|Cameron Young
|Sahith Theegala
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Maverick McNealy
|Taylor Pendrith
|Troy Merritt
|Adam Hadwin
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Alex Smalley
|Lee Hodges
|Brandon Wu
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|David Lipsky
|Aaron Rai
|Stephan Jaeger
|Russell Knox
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|C.T. Pan
|Sam Ryder
|Vince Whaley
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Scott Piercy
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Nick Watney
|Doug Ghim
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|Kramer Hickok
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Doc Redman
|Kelly Kraft
|# Major medical extension
|Zac Blair
|Top 10 and ties from the previous event
|Paul Haley II
|Zecheng Dou
|Vincent Norrman
|Harry Hall
|Michael Kim
|Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
|Eric Cole
|Byeong Hun An
|Samuel Stevens
|Ben Griffin
|S.H. Kim
|Robby Shelton
|Joseph Bramlett
|Tyson Alexander
|Ben Martin
|Will Gordon
|Carson Young
|Harrison Endycott
|MJ Daffue
|Henrik Norlander
|Ryan Armour
|Brent Grant
|Brice Garnett
|Augusto Núñez
|Austin Cook
|Matti Schmid
|Trevor Werbylo
|Scott Harrington
|Brandon Matthews
|Kevin Roy
|Carl Yuan
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Brian Stuard
|Trevor Cone
|Michael Gligic
|Anders Albertson
|Philip Knowles
|No. 1 player PGA TOUR University
|Ludvig Aberg
|Minor medical exemption
|Brandt Snedeker
|Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
|Dylan Wu
|Andrew Novak
|Harry Higgs
|Cameron Percy
|Charley Hoffman
|Martin Trainer
|Hank Lebioda
|Jonathan Byrd
|Bill Haas
|$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
|Akshay Bhatia
|Aaron Baddeley
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Ryan Gerard
|Sean O'Hair
|Cody Gribble
|Chris Stroud
|S.Y. Noh
|Kevin Chappell
|Sung Kang
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.