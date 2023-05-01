Rory's Reign? McIlroy returns to Quail Hollow as Wells Fargo betting favorite

Remember, the 2017 and 2021 editions of this event were NOT played at Quail Hollow Club. Collin Morikawa (+2000) played this layout only in Presidents Cup format last fall. His two best results of 2023 are on massive tracks at Sentry TOC and Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South... Viktor Hovland (+2000) only needs to remember the Hero World Challenge in December for a winning memory. The Norwegian ran third here in 2021, posting three rounds in the 60s on his first visit... Justin Thomas (+2200), the 2017 PGA Champion on his layout in August, will use this week to sharpen his game ahead of a PGA Championship title defense at Oak Hill Country Club in two weeks. With just two top-10 finishes from nine starts this season, he enters after closing with 66 at Harbour Town (T25) in his last start... Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200) will look to join Finau as players looking to go back-to-back as the Englishman defeated Spieth in a playoff at Harbour Town in his last outing. Making his first appearance on TOUR at QHC. ... Oh, hey, Max Homa (+2200)! The 2019 champion, who also won this event last year at TPC Potomac, has developed a reputation for winning and contending on difficult, long and demanding courses. Already won at Torrey Pines this year plus cashed second at Riviera and third at Sentry. Recent form is the turn-off, as he's posted MC-MC-T43 in his last three starts. ... Sungjae Im (+2200) continues to roll along with 10 top-21 finishes from 13 starts in 2023. The Korean backed up T7 at RBC Heritage with solo sixth in New Orleans, partnered with Keith Mitchell (+6600). Last visit to Quail Hollow in 2021 on his own ball saw him post 68-82. ... Cameron Young (+2500) makes his debut on his own ball here after being a debutant at the Presidents Cup. ... Jason Day (+2500) is the 2018 champion and has four top-21 finishes in five visits.