Rory's Reign? McIlroy returns to Quail Hollow as Wells Fargo betting favorite
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC, returns to the regular season schedule as it hosts the Wells Fargo Championship after a one-year hiatus. This week’s star-studded field is headlined by a familiar name atop the odds board.
Rory McIlroy (+850), the winner the last time this tournament was held on the property in 2021, returns as the favorite to fend off the elite challengers in this elevated event. He’s the shortest price in the eyes of BetMGM Sportsbook oddsmakers amid a 156-man field that will not include Jon Rahm or Scottie Scheffler.
The Ulsterman has had no problem elevating his game in Charlotte over the years. After picking up his first win, while turning 21 in 2010, his second title in 2015 included setting the course record (61) and tournament record (21 under). The hat trick was completed with a hot flat stick in 2021, his third trophy in 11 appearances in the Queen City.
The world No. 3 has posted extreme finishes recently on TOUR. Highlights include T2 at API and third at WGC-Dell Match Play, but his run also includes MC at THE PLAYERS and MC at the Masters in his last four starts.
Each week Patrick Cantlay (+1200) enters, he appears in the top portion of this list. It's not hard to connect the dots. In 10 starts in 2023, he's cashed T26 or better in nine of them. The only blemish is a missed cut at TPC Scottsdale. Last time we saw him in action he paired with Xander Schauffele (+1400) in New Orleans. That dynamic duo did not defend their 2022 Zurich Classic team championship (T4) but found a way to post 15 under in the Foursomes (alternate shot) portion of the proceedings. Of his last seven weekends on TOUR, Cantlay has five top-10 paydays, four resulting in T4 or better, but is still looking for his first trip to victory lane in 2023.
Schauffele, like his Presidents Cup teammate above, is in a fine vein of form. After a WD (back) in Maui, he's pocketed six top-10 finishes in nine events. Closing 69-68 at THE PLAYERS kicked him into gear as top-10 paydays followed in his next four events, including WGC-Dell Match Play, the Masters, and the elevated field at the RBC Heritage. This Californian is also looking to win for the first time in 2023.
It's interesting none of the top four choices this week are winners in calendar 2023. Jordan Spieth (+1600) joins the group above with his recent red-hot play, picking up a playoff runner-up at RBC Heritage after a T4 at the Masters that included a closing 66. The Texan also threatened at Valspar (T3) and API (T4) recently, producing five top-10 results in eight attempts. Teeing it up on TOUR for the first time here since 2013 (T33) he also cashed T28 at the 2017 PGA Championship in his only other visit. He'll have pleasant memories of his last visit, the 2022 Presidents Cup, where he posted a record of 5-0-0 in the victorious week for the Americans.
Last week's champion on a big ballpark Tony Finau (+1800) rolls into Charlotte this week as the fifth choice. With five victories from his last 41 starts on TOUR, it wouldn't be a stretch to opine he's the hottest player in the field. Like the other stars listed above, not named McIlroy, he has also never taken home a top-10 payday from his six starts on this 7,538 yards (Par 71) layout.
Remember, the 2017 and 2021 editions of this event were NOT played at Quail Hollow Club. Collin Morikawa (+2000) played this layout only in Presidents Cup format last fall. His two best results of 2023 are on massive tracks at Sentry TOC and Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South... Viktor Hovland (+2000) only needs to remember the Hero World Challenge in December for a winning memory. The Norwegian ran third here in 2021, posting three rounds in the 60s on his first visit... Justin Thomas (+2200), the 2017 PGA Champion on his layout in August, will use this week to sharpen his game ahead of a PGA Championship title defense at Oak Hill Country Club in two weeks. With just two top-10 finishes from nine starts this season, he enters after closing with 66 at Harbour Town (T25) in his last start... Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200) will look to join Finau as players looking to go back-to-back as the Englishman defeated Spieth in a playoff at Harbour Town in his last outing. Making his first appearance on TOUR at QHC. ... Oh, hey, Max Homa (+2200)! The 2019 champion, who also won this event last year at TPC Potomac, has developed a reputation for winning and contending on difficult, long and demanding courses. Already won at Torrey Pines this year plus cashed second at Riviera and third at Sentry. Recent form is the turn-off, as he's posted MC-MC-T43 in his last three starts. ... Sungjae Im (+2200) continues to roll along with 10 top-21 finishes from 13 starts in 2023. The Korean backed up T7 at RBC Heritage with solo sixth in New Orleans, partnered with Keith Mitchell (+6600). Last visit to Quail Hollow in 2021 on his own ball saw him post 68-82. ... Cameron Young (+2500) makes his debut on his own ball here after being a debutant at the Presidents Cup. ... Jason Day (+2500) is the 2018 champion and has four top-21 finishes in five visits.
Here's a look at some other notable odds for this week at Quail Hollow, with prices via BetMGM Sportsbook:
+3300: Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler
+4000: Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton
+5000: Corey Conners
+6000: Brian Harman, Matt Kuchar, Shane Lowry
+6600: Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Moore
+8000: Chris Kirk, Denny McCarthy, Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Rodgers, Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark
+9000: Cam Davis
+10000: Adam Scott, Davis Riley, J.T. Poston, Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Montgomery, Webb Simpson
How it works:
Field of 156 players.
Top 65 and ties will play the final two rounds.
On the line is a prize pool of $20 million, with the winner receiving $3.6 million plus 500 FedExCup Points.
