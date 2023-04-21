Inside the Field: Mexico Open at Vidanta
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Mexico Open at Vidanta field list as of Friday, April 21st at 5 p.m. ET.
|Winner of U.S. Open/PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
|Jon Rahm
|Gary Woodland
|Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Francesco Molinari
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Nico Echavarria
|Tony Finau
|Lucas Glover
|Lanto Griffin
|Garrick Higgo
|Martin Laird
|Luke List
|Chez Reavie
|Erik van Rooyen
|Matt Wallace
|Richy Werenski
|Career money exemption
|Ryan Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Roberto Lebrija
|Raul Pereda
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|D.A. Points
|Boo Weekley
|Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Jose Cristobal Islas
|Omar Morales
|Sebastián Vázquez
|Sponsor exemption (designated)
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Alvaro Ortiz
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|Alejandro Tosti
|PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
|Steve Jurgensen
|Monday qualifiers
|Zach Bauchou
|Brian Davis
|Kyle Reifers
|José Toledo
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Davis Riley
|Maverick McNealy
|Andrew Putnam
|Taylor Pendrith
|Emiliano Grillo
|Alex Noren
|Alex Smalley
|Wyndham Clark
|Lee Hodges
|Beau Hossler
|Brandon Wu
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|David Lipsky
|Aaron Rai
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Kevin Streelman
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Scott Piercy
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Nick Watney
|Doug Ghim
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|Austin Smotherman
|Doc Redman
|Kelly Kraft
|# Major medical extension
|Nick Hardy
|J.B. Holmes
|Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
|Ben Taylor
|Eric Cole
|Byeong Hun An
|Robby Shelton
|S.H. Kim
|Tyson Alexander
|Ben Martin
|Will Gordon
|Joseph Bramlett
|Harry Hall
|Harrison Endycott
|Michael Kim
|MJ Daffue
|Henrik Norlander
|Ryan Armour
|Austin Eckroat
|Brent Grant
|Paul Haley II
|Carson Young
|Austin Cook
|Tano Goya
|Brice Garnett
|Augusto Núñez
|Matti Schmid
|Zecheng Dou
|Scott Harrington
|Vincent Norrman
|Trevor Werbylo
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Carl Yuan
|Brian Stuard
|Kevin Roy
|Brandon Matthews
|Trevor Cone
|Michael Gligic
|Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
|Andrew Novak
|Dylan Wu
|Harry Higgs
|Cameron Percy
|Charley Hoffman
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Hank Lebioda
|Martin Trainer
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
|Aaron Baddeley
|Akshay Bhatia
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Ryan Gerard
|Cody Gribble
|Chris Stroud
|Sean O'Hair
|S.Y. Noh
|Kevin Chappell
|Ricky Barnes
|Wesley Bryan
|William McGirt
|Fabián Gómez
|Jonas Blixt
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Sung Kang
|Grayson Murray
|Derek Ernst
|Derek Lamely
|Greg Chalmers
|Scott Brown
|Camilo Villegas
|Ben Crane
|Kyle Stanley
|Arjun Atwal
|D.J. Trahan
|George McNeill
|Kevin Stadler
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here. (Link to https://www.pgatour.com/fantasy/medical-extensions.html )
$ = Category breakdown can be found here. (Link to: https://www.pgatour.com/news/2022/priority-ranking-2022-23-season.html )