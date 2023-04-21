PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Inside the Field: Mexico Open at Vidanta

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Mexico Open at Vidanta field list as of Friday, April 21st at 5 p.m. ET.

    Winner of U.S. Open/PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Jon Rahm
    Gary Woodland
    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Francesco Molinari
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Nico Echavarria
    Tony Finau
    Lucas Glover
    Lanto Griffin
    Garrick Higgo
    Martin Laird
    Luke List
    Chez Reavie
    Erik van Rooyen
    Matt Wallace
    Richy Werenski
    Career money exemption
    Ryan Moore
    Jimmy Walker
    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Roberto Lebrija
    Raul Pereda
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    D.A. Points
    Boo Weekley
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
    Jose Cristobal Islas
    Omar Morales
    Sebastián Vázquez
    Sponsor exemption (designated)
    Cristobal Del Solar
    Alvaro Ortiz
    José de Jesús Rodríguez
    Alejandro Tosti
    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Steve Jurgensen
    Monday qualifiers
    Zach Bauchou
    Brian Davis
    Kyle Reifers
    José Toledo
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Davis Riley
    Maverick McNealy
    Andrew Putnam
    Taylor Pendrith
    Emiliano Grillo
    Alex Noren
    Alex Smalley
    Wyndham Clark
    Lee Hodges
    Beau Hossler
    Brandon Wu
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    David Lipsky
    Aaron Rai
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patrick Rodgers
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Austin Smotherman
    Doc Redman
    Kelly Kraft
    # Major medical extension
    Nick Hardy
    J.B. Holmes
    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Ben Taylor
    Eric Cole
    Byeong Hun An
    Robby Shelton
    S.H. Kim
    Tyson Alexander
    Ben Martin
    Will Gordon
    Joseph Bramlett
    Harry Hall
    Harrison Endycott
    Michael Kim
    MJ Daffue
    Henrik Norlander
    Ryan Armour
    Austin Eckroat
    Brent Grant
    Paul Haley II
    Carson Young
    Austin Cook
    Tano Goya
    Brice Garnett
    Augusto Núñez
    Matti Schmid
    Zecheng Dou
    Scott Harrington
    Vincent Norrman
    Trevor Werbylo
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Carl Yuan
    Brian Stuard
    Kevin Roy
    Brandon Matthews
    Trevor Cone
    Michael Gligic
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Andrew Novak
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Higgs
    Cameron Percy
    Charley Hoffman
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Hank Lebioda
    Martin Trainer
    Bill Haas
    Jonathan Byrd
    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Aaron Baddeley
    Akshay Bhatia
    Nicolai Hojgaard
    Ryan Gerard
    Cody Gribble
    Chris Stroud
    Sean O'Hair
    S.Y. Noh
    Kevin Chappell
    Ricky Barnes
    Wesley Bryan
    William McGirt
    Fabián Gómez
    Jonas Blixt
    Geoff Ogilvy
    Sung Kang
    Grayson Murray
    Derek Ernst
    Derek Lamely
    Greg Chalmers
    Scott Brown
    Camilo Villegas
    Ben Crane
    Kyle Stanley
    Arjun Atwal
    D.J. Trahan
    George McNeill
    Kevin Stadler

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here. (Link to https://www.pgatour.com/fantasy/medical-extensions.html )

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here. (Link to: https://www.pgatour.com/news/2022/priority-ranking-2022-23-season.html )