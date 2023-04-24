Defending champ Jon Rahm a heavy favorite to repeat at Mexico Open at Vidanta

Tony Finau (+750) tried to run down Rahm last year, as he closed with 63 to miss a playoff by a shot. He’s the closest to Rahm this year in the eyes of BetMGM Sportsbook. The big hitter had no problems covering the par-71 at sea level even though it could stretch to almost 7,500 yards. Last time he was in Mexico he MC at Mayakoba, but he returned to action the following week to win in Houston and hasn't missed a cut since, a streak of 11 events. That streak includes results of T31 or better, but his last two T31 (RBC Heritage) and T26 (Masters) are the worst of the bunch.