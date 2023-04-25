Sleeper Picks: Mexico Open at Vidanta

Joseph Bramlett (+188 = Top 20) … The 35-year-old leads a fivesome of Sleepers, all of whom are returning for a second crack at Vidanta. He missed the cut during what was a rough season, but just one year later, he’s in position to continue contributing to what easily is shaping up to be the best of his career what with two top 10s and another pair of top 15s already in the bank. With confidence restored, not to mention an appreciation for how long it’s required for him to be healthy and able to showcase his best self, he can just do what he does best. He’s long off the tee, accurate on approach and balanced on all pars. As noted in the last message of the Power Rankings , inexperience with the putter on these greens no longer is equal across the board, but he’s among the one-year veterans who possess the most important tools to contend.