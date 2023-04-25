Sleeper Picks: Mexico Open at Vidanta
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Joseph Bramlett (+188 = Top 20) … The 35-year-old leads a fivesome of Sleepers, all of whom are returning for a second crack at Vidanta. He missed the cut during what was a rough season, but just one year later, he’s in position to continue contributing to what easily is shaping up to be the best of his career what with two top 10s and another pair of top 15s already in the bank. With confidence restored, not to mention an appreciation for how long it’s required for him to be healthy and able to showcase his best self, he can just do what he does best. He’s long off the tee, accurate on approach and balanced on all pars. As noted in the last message of the Power Rankings, inexperience with the putter on these greens no longer is equal across the board, but he’s among the one-year veterans who possess the most important tools to contend.
Nate Lashley (+300 = Top 20) … In the last four tournaments at this time of the season on paspalum, he’s gone T7-T15-T11-T3. The third noisemaker of the sequence was in Vidanta’s debut in 2022. Never at a loss for confidence with his irons, both in generating an above-average amount of scoring opportunities and hitting it close, it’s always a recipe for success on unfamiliar greens, but he ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Putting here last year as a bonus. The podium finish that punctuates the trend was in Puerto Rico inside two months ago. A nod to the tropical climes also extends to Waialae where he finished T7 in mid-January.
Andrew Novak (+350 = Top 20) … Not unlike Lashley, Novak also has thrived recently on paspalum, but he’s in just his second season on the PGA TOUR, so there’s been an immediate connection of skill set, comfort and success on the surface. It includes a T15 here last year when he flashed outstanding tee-to-green proficiency. This season, his notable results have paid off his learning curve to the tune of four top 20s, none of which on paspalum. With a second spin for Vidanta, there’s additional value to his strength with the putter.
Lanto Griffin … Given his physical challenges since appearing here last year, it almost doesn’t matter than he finished T15, but it sure doesn’t hurt! Since returning to competition in January, he’s cashed five times in seven starts across two tours, but the best result was a T15 at TPC San Antonio early this month. The narrative in his comeback is that, to some degree, the outcome of every week dials in a level of pressure for his next start, not to mention when and where. He’s equipped with a medical extension for 2024 if he needs one, so every time he commits, he’s burning the potential of controllable future playing time by investing in himself right now while playing catch-up. Hop along with a fraction of a unit.
Martin Trainer … It’s a coincidence that the former champion on the paspalum of Puerto Rico (2019) teamed with Chad Ramey, a former champion on the paspalum at Corales (2022), for a top 10 in New Orleans on Sunday, but there’s still a little bit of cosmic mojo in the reality that Trainer’s last two top 15s on his own ball were on paspalum. Now, it’s been a year since he rose for a T11 at Vidanta and a little longer than that since a T7 behind Ramey in the Dominican Republic, but there’s enough of that energy to retain elevated expectations for this week. What’s more, in his most recent individual competition, he finished T22 at Corales a month ago.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.