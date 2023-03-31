Inside the Field: Masters Tournament
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Categories for 2023 Masters Tournament eligibility ...
1. Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime)
2. US Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
3. The Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
4. PGA Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
5. Winners of The Players Championship (Three years)
6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)
7. Current US Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the current US Amateur Champion
8. Current The Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)
9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion (One year)
10. Current Latin America Amateur Champion (One year)
11. Current US Mid-Amateur Champion (One year)
12. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament
13. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's US Open
14. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship
15. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
16. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters
17. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship
18. The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
19. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament
Field that has qualified as of March 31, 2023 (qualifying categories in parentheses) ...
Abraham Ancer (18,19)
#* Sam Bennett (7-A)
Keegan Bradley (16,18,19)
Sam Burns (16,17,18,19)
Patrick Cantlay (16,17,18,19)
#* Ben Carr (7-B)
Cameron Champ (12)
Corey Conners (12,17,18,19)
Fred Couples (1)
#* Harrison Crowe (9)
Jason Day (Australia)(19)
Bryson DeChambeau (2)
Harris English (19)
#* Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (10)
Tony Finau (16,17,18,19)
Matthew Fitzpatrick (2,17,18,19)
Tommy Fleetwood (14,18,19)
# Ryan Fox (18,19)
Sergio Garcia (1)
Talor Gooch (17,18)
Brian Harman (17,18,19)
Tyrrell Hatton (18,19)
Russell Henley (16,18,19)
#^ Kazuki Higa
Tom Hoge (17,18,19)
Max Homa (16,17,18,19)
Billy Horschel (16,17,18,19)
Viktor Hovland (14,17,18,19)
Mackenzie Hughes (16,18)
Sungjae Im (12,17,18,19)
Dustin Johnson (1,12,18)
Zach Johnson (1)
Si Woo Kim (16,19)
# Tom Kim (16,18,19)
Chris Kirk (16,19)
Kevin Kisner (18,19)
# Kurt Kitayama (16,18,19)
Brooks Koepka (2,4)
Jason Kokrak (18)
Bernhard Langer (1)
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (16,17,18,19)
Min Woo Lee (19)
Shane Lowry (3,12,18,19)
Sandy Lyle (1)
Hideki Matsuyama (1,13,17,18,19)
#* Matthew McClean (11)
Rory McIlroy (12,14,16,17,18,19)
# Adrian Meronk (18)
Phil Mickelson (1,4)
Keith Mitchell (19)
Larry Mize (1)
Francesco Molinari (3)
# Taylor Moore (16,19)
Collin Morikawa (3,4,12,17,18,19)
Kevin Na (18)
Joaquin Niemann (17,18,19)
Alex Noren (18,19)
Jose Maria Olazabal (1)
Louis Oosthuizen (18)
# Mito Pereira (15,18)
Thomas Pieters (18,19)
J.T. Poston (16,17,19)
#* Aldrich Potgieter (8)
Seamus Power (16,18,19)
Jon Rahm (2,16,17,18,19)
Patrick Reed (1)
Justin Rose (16,19)
#*^Gordon Sargent
Xander Schauffele (16,17,18,19)
Scottie Scheffler (1,5,13,16,17,18,19)
Charl Schwartzel (1,12)
Adam Scott (1,17,18,19)
Vijay Singh (1)
Cameron Smith (3,5,12,17,18,19)
Jordan Spieth (1,16,17,18,19)
Scott Stallings (17)
Sepp Straka (17,18,19)
# Adam Svensson (16)
# Sahith Theegala (17,18,19)
Justin Thomas (4,5,12,17,18,19)
Harold Varner III (18)
Bubba Watson (1)
Mike Weir (1)
Danny Willett (1,12)
Gary Woodland (2)
Tiger Woods (1)
Cameron Young (14,15,17,18,19)
Will Zalatoris (12,13,15,16,17,18,19)
# Denotes first Masters
* Denotes Amateur
^ The Masters Committee, at its discretion, also invites international players not otherwise qualified.