Adam Scott voted PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council Chairman

Scott joined the PGA TOUR at the start of the 2003 season and has won 14 titles, including the 2004 PLAYERS Championship and 2013 Masters Tournament. He is one of two players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in each of the first 16 seasons of the FedExCup era (est. 2007), along with Matt Kuchar, and has competed for the International Team in each of the last 10 editions of the Presidents Cup.