Adam Scott voted PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council Chairman
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday that 2004 PLAYERS Championship winner and 2013 Masters Tournament champion Adam Scott has been named Chairman of the PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council (PAC) after a vote by the TOUR’s membership. Scott will serve as PAC Chairman for the remainder of 2023 and replace Charley Hoffman as one of the Player Directors on the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) on January 1, 2024, serving a three-year term (2024-26).
The other players on the ballot for PAC Chairman were Maverick McNealy and Kevin Streelman. Voting ended Monday, February 13. The PAC advises and consults with the Policy Board and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.
Scott joined the PGA TOUR at the start of the 2003 season and has won 14 titles, including the 2004 PLAYERS Championship and 2013 Masters Tournament. He is one of two players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in each of the first 16 seasons of the FedExCup era (est. 2007), along with Matt Kuchar, and has competed for the International Team in each of the last 10 editions of the Presidents Cup.
Beginning in 2024, the four Player Directors that are elected via membership vote will appoint a fifth Player Director to serve a three-year term. That position on the Policy Board is currently occupied by Patrick Cantlay, who was appointed by the other Player Directors and is serving a one-year term (2023). When Scott replaces Hoffman on the Policy Board, he will join Player Directors Peter Malnati (2023-25), McIlroy (2022-24), Webb Simpson (2023-25) and the 2024 appointee.
The PGA TOUR announced the 16 players serving on the PAC for 2023 on January 16:
|Ryan Armour
|Brice Garnett
|Shane Lowry
|Scottie Scheffler
|Sam Burns
|Brian Harman
|Maverick McNealy
|Adam Scott (Chairman)
|Corey Conners
|Max Homa
|Keith Mitchell
|Kevin Streelman
|Rickie Fowler
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Henrik Norlander
|Will Zalatoris