Inside the Field: WM Phoenix Open
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the WM Phoenix Open field list as of Friday, February 3rd at 5 p.m. ET.
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)Matt Fitzpatrick Jon Rahm Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)Si Woo Kim Rory McIlroy Webb Simpson
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)Shane Lowry Francesco Molinari Jordan Spieth
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)Keegan Bradley Ryan Brehm Sam Burns Cameron Champ Stewart Cink Joel Dahmen Jason Day Tyler Duncan Harris English Tony Finau Rickie Fowler Brian Gay Lucas Glover Lanto Griffin Russell Henley Lucas Herbert Jim Herman Garrick Higgo Tom Hoge Viktor Hovland Mackenzie Hughes Sungjae Im Tom Kim Matt Kuchar Martin Laird Andrew Landry K.H. Lee Luke List Trey Mullinax J.T. Poston Seamus Power Chad Ramey Chez Reavie J.J. Spaun Robert Streb Adam Svensson Nick Taylor Michael Thompson Brendon Todd Erik van Rooyen Richy Werenski
* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)Taylor Montgomery
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)Ricky Barnes J.B. Holmes Davis Thompson
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCupAaron Wise Cameron Young Brian Harman Corey Conners Sahith Theegala Scott Stallings
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.