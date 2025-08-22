FedEx helps PGA TOUR outsmart waste at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Over 50 local volunteers from Clean Memphis and Compost Fairy were mobilized to rescue 2.75 tons of surplus food, compost 3.75 tons of organic waste, and sort recyclables at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Courtesy PGA TOUR)
At the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, FedEx is helping make the PGA TOUR more sustainable through an innovative waste reduction initiative. With the help of FedEx Supply Chain, the PGA TOUR is recycling over 18,000 pounds of plastic fence wrap, repurposing materials that would have ended up in landfills.
But that’s just the start. Thanks to funding from FedEx Cares and coordination with the TOUR, over 50 local volunteers from Clean Memphis and Compost Fairy were mobilized to rescue 2.75 tons of surplus food, compost 3.75 tons of organic waste, and sort recyclables—demonstrating how innovative logistics and community engagement can change the playbook on waste.
“The PGA TOUR is playing its part in creating a more sustainable future by minimizing waste and diverting materials from landfills,” said Brazos Barber, director of sustainability for the PGA TOUR. “Collaborating this year with FedEx Supply Chain and FedEx Cares at the St. Jude Championship has allowed us to take meaningful steps forward — recycling thousands of pounds of materials and engaging the local community in reducing landfill waste. This pilot sets a new standard for how future PGA TOUR events can lead on environmental stewardship.”
Sustainability initiatives from the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Courtesy PGA TOUR)
FedEx Supply Chain’s role goes beyond traditional logistics by providing disposition services like reverse logistics, material aggregation and sustainable waste management. By collecting and transporting fence wrap to a recycling facility in Mississippi, FedEx Supply Chain is closing the loop and showing customers how easy and impactful sustainable waste management can be.
“Our collaboration with the PGA TOUR and local agencies reflects FedEx Supply Chain’s dedication to innovative, sustainable logistics solutions,” shares Vincent Woolgar, managing director of customer operations for FedEx Supply Chain. “By managing the collection and repurposing of plastic fence wrap, we’re turning what was once waste into valuable resources, while demonstrating how our disposition services can help customers meet their sustainability goals efficiently and responsibly.”
By supporting the PGA TOUR’s sustainability goals, this initiative is a fresh step toward reducing emissions, conserving water and diverting waste from landfills across all TOUR events. The collaboration wouldn’t have been possible without Clean Memphis programs like Project Green Fork, which rescues healthy surplus food for local community groups, and the Compost Fairy, a small business composting kitchen scraps and organics from kitchens throughout the course.
Janet Boscarino shares, “Clean Memphis is proud to support the FedEx St. Jude Championship, mobilizing local volunteers to rescue surplus food, compost organic waste, and ensure recyclables are properly sorted. By collaborating with FedEx and the PGA TOUR, we are not only reducing environmental impact but also strengthening our community—and showing that sustainability is truly a team effort.”
The FedEx St. Jude Championship is just the beginning, showcasing how FedEx Cares, FedEx Supply Chain and local community groups can team up to create more sustainable supply chains — and offer a winning model for future golf tournaments across the U.S. and Canada.