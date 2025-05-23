First Tee welcomes legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz as honorary chair
3 Min Read
The renowned CBS Sports voice will help further First Tee's mission of empowering youth through golf
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.— First Tee, a youth development organization that enables kids to build character through the game of golf, announced Friday that acclaimed CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz will serve as its new honorary chair. The news comes as the youth development organization celebrates First Tee Week nationwide, a campaign to recognize coaches and their impact on participants and their communities.
Nantz, whose distinguished broadcasting career spans more than four decades, becomes the third honorary chair in First Tee’s history, following President George W. Bush (2011-2024) and President George H.W. Bush (1997-2010). As honorary chair, Nantz will help promote First Tee's purpose and expand its reach to empower even more young people.
“Throughout my career, I have witnessed firsthand how golf builds character, resilience and integrity – the very qualities First Tee instills in young people,” said Jim Nantz. “I am honored to serve as honorary chair and support an organization that uses this remarkable game to help kids develop the strength of character they will carry with them throughout their lives.”
President George W. Bush expressed confidence in his successor: “For the past 13 years, it has been my privilege to support First Tee’s mission to develop young people of character. Jim Nantz brings passion, integrity and a deep love for golf to this role. His voice has narrated historic moments in the sport, and now that same voice will help inspire a new generation. My father would be proud that our friend is following in our footsteps, and I look forward to seeing First Tee’s continued impact under Jim’s leadership.”
Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR Commissioner and chair of First Tee Board of Governors, added: “For 40 years Jim Nantz has provided the soundtrack for the game of golf, captivating fans at home as he illustrates the drama of winning on the PGA TOUR. As much as Jim’s voice is synonymous with the biggest moments in golf, his true legacy will be the countless fans he has introduced to our sport through his love for the game and respect for its values. It’s these attributes that make him the ideal honorary chair for First Tee.”
Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO, also welcomed Nantz to this significant role: “Jim Nantz is not only one of golf’s most recognizable voices – he is someone who truly embodies the values we teach. His passion for the game, commitment to excellence and inspiring presence make him the perfect honorary chair to help us continue building game changers across the country.”
As honorary chair, Nantz will help raise awareness of First Tee's impact, support fundraising initiatives, and champion the organization's mission to empower kids through a lifetime of new challenges, both on and off the course.
First Tee’s network of 150 chapters engages more than 5,000 active, trained coaches who deliver a curriculum designed with input from youth development experts using golf as the platform. First Tee serves more than 3.1 million kids annually. Learn more about getting involved with First Tee.