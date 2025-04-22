Zurich Classic of New Orleans wins PGA TOUR Sustainability Award
2 Min Read
Zurich Classic of New Orleans Oyster Sustainability Project
Written by Staff
In December, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was named the winner of the 2024 PGA TOUR Sustainability Award presented by the WM Phoenix Open.
The award, which is presented annually, is designed to recognize engagement in sustainability and commitment to reducing a tournament’s environmental impact. The criteria include, but are not limited to, tracking and managing greenhouse gas emissions, diverting waste from the landfill, engaging fans and vendors around sustainability and applying for third-party certifications.
The efforts of the tournament are largely led by Zurich, which uses the event to demonstrate how they help businesses build resilience and work to create a more sustainable future.
“Zurich is committed to taking positive action for the future at this tournament, in our sustainable practices within our own operations, and in our work with customers,” said Alban Laloum, chief customer officer at Zurich North America. “We hope our efforts raise awareness and inspire others to create a brighter future for the planet, too.”
This commitment comes to life in a number of ways at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, including a few unique recycling efforts that support the local community and environment. All oyster shells served on site, estimated to be 30,000, are collected and recycled through the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) to help restore the state’s shoreline. The gathered shells will be dried, put in biodegradable nylon nets and returned to the water to create reefs and revitalize the habitat for oysters and fish.
Additionally, all the glass used at the tournament is recycled through New Orleans-based Glass Half Full, which repurposes the glass into sand and gravel for disaster relief, coastal restoration, and eco-construction.
On top of the environmental restoration the tournament supports, 1,500 meals were donated to the New Orleans Mission, eight tons of wood were repurposed by the Green Project, and five tons of mesh were repurposed into lawn edging. In total, 33 tons of waste were diverted from the landfill through various projects.
Through their work on and off the golf course, the Zurich Classic will continue to inspire the New Orleans community and other PGA TOUR tournaments to be more environmentally friendly for years to come.