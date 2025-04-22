Zurich Classic of New Orleans wins PGA TOUR Sustainability Award

This commitment comes to life in a number of ways at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, including a few unique recycling efforts that support the local community and environment. All oyster shells served on site, estimated to be 30,000, are collected and recycled through the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) to help restore the state’s shoreline. The gathered shells will be dried, put in biodegradable nylon nets and returned to the water to create reefs and revitalize the habitat for oysters and fish.