TGR Foundation opens TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia on Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus
3 Min Read
The new 30,000 square-foot TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia holds nine classrooms, music recording room, podcast studio, makerspace, a Full Swing golf simulator and more. (TGR Foundation)
Written by Staff
PHILADELPHIA – Tiger Woods and his nonprofit TGR Foundation announced Tuesday the official opening of the TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia.
In partnership with Cobbs Creek Foundation and many generous supporters, including capital campaign lead donors, the Smilow Foundation and the Woodland family, the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab is the first completed project of the ongoing Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus development. Located in West Philadelphia, the Learning Lab will serve local students from first through 12th grades, providing access to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) educational enrichment, career and college readiness, and health and well-being programs.
“I’m excited to open the doors to our second TGR Learning Lab in Philadelphia as it combines my passion for supporting youth through education and golf,” said TGR Foundation founder Tiger Woods. “At the Learning Lab, we will provide opportunities for thousands of kids to learn, grow and chase after their dreams for many years to come. Having it located at Cobbs Creek, with its ties to Charlie Sifford, makes it truly special.”
The 30,000 square-foot facility holds nine classrooms in addition to a multi-purpose room, music recording room, podcast studio, makerspace, a Full Swing golf simulator and more.
Upon opening, the TGR Learning Lab welcomed students from local schools to experience dynamic STEAM-based field trips in a safe and inspiring environment. Beginning April 7, the Learning Lab will begin a soft-launch of its expanded learning programming, serving middle and high school students after school and on select evenings and weekends. The programs offered range from multi-week STEAM-based courses, tutoring, college preparatory workshops and career-connected learning experiences all available for free to local youth.
“We’re excited to be open to serve our community and grateful for our partnership with Cobbs Creek Foundation for the transformative impact we will have on local youth through our programs,” said Meredith Foote, executive director, TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia. “Nothing like this exists in this part of the city, and we’re thrilled to build on TGR Foundation’s legacy of empowering youth through education.”
As a career educator with a commitment to serving youth, Foote leads a team with years of experience in serving youth in West Philadelphia and beyond. Addressing the needs of the community, they will provide a wide range of educational programming including tutoring, school-day field trips, after-school classes, academic support, college and career readiness workshops and resources and more.
The TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek is the second location to be opened by Woods’ nonprofit, TGR Foundation, expanding his vision of creating safe spaces for kids to “learn, grow and chase after their dreams.” The flagship location in Anaheim, California, opened in 2006 and has served more than 200,000 students. The TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia is projected to serve over 4,500 students annually through its programming.
The Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus is being developed to provide meaningful opportunities for the local community through education and golf. The campus will open in phases over the next two years, with the TGR Design short course scheduled to open this summer. A state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor golf practice facility, entertainment venue, restaurant, pro shop and Heritage Center sponsored by Lincoln Financial will follow. The Heritage Center will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Charlie Sifford with historical information, artifacts and more.
Cobbs Creek Foundation President Jeff Shanahan added: "Cobbs Creek has always been more than just a golf course — it’s a place where history, community and opportunity intersect. As we move toward opening day, we’re excited to welcome golfers and neighbors alike to experience all that the Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus has to offer."
For more information on the TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia, visit its newly launched website Philadelphia.TGRLearningLab.org and follow its Instagram channel. Updates on Cobbs Creek Education and Golf Campus and be found at www.cobbscreek.org.