Tohoku Fukushi University, Koichiro Furuse hold on to win 2025 Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational

The Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking race is heating up as Marcus Smith Jr. (No. 3) of Howard University and Kci Lindskog (No. 4) of Texas Southern University vied for positioning off their performance in Napa. A top-three finish in the ranking would earn them a spot in THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s National Invitational held at Detroit Golf Club in July, with a top-five finish earning them additional benefits and support including APGA membership and as they transition into their professional careers. The final ranking will be released on May 5.