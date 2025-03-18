First Tee Week: National campaign launches at Charles Schwab Challenge, celebrating coaches who are game changers in their communities
1 Min Read
Parents call coaches the “unsung heroes of youth development.” First Tee will celebrate these mentors during inaugural network-wide awareness campaign.
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. – Leading nonprofit youth development organization First Tee is launching a weeklong national awareness campaign to celebrate the impact of its coaches. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, First Tee creates active learning experiences that build character like inner strength, self-confidence and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do.
Kicking off at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 19-25, First Tee Week aims to engage communities across the country, encouraging them to celebrate the coaches who make a difference locally. Entitled “Dear Coach,” the campaign will feature a variety of in-person and online activities, including:
- First Tee will launch a new creative campaign, including an updated PSA that speaks to the power of youth sports coaches to instill confidence, values and life skills in the kids they serve.
- On Wednesday, May 21, First Tee will host a group of alumni at the PGA TOUR’s Charles Schwab Challenge, where they’ll hear from a panel on “The coach effect: The importance of coaches and the stories that shape us.” The panel will feature New Orleans Saints defensive end and First Tee – Phoenix alumnus Cameron Jordan alongside other First Tee alumni.
- First Tee chapters across the country will host a variety of activations, including a fundraising tournament at Winged Foot (Metropolitan New York), meet the coach night (San Francisco), golf marathons (Greater Baltimore, West Michigan) and more.
- First Tee’s corporate partners will celebrate First Tee Week in a variety of ways. “Dear Coach” content will appear at Topgolf and PGA TOUR Superstore locations across the country, with organizations like Golf Digest, the USGA and Morgan Stanley planning to highlight coach stories on their own channels.
- First Tee has launched a digital experience at FirstTee.org/DearCoach and social content featuring first-hand stories from participants, alumni and notable supporters like former NFL player Larry Fitzgerald and PGA TOUR professional Wyndham Clark on the incredible relationships between coaches and participants.
“Today’s kids and teens are facing new challenges, and parents are looking for character-building programs because they know strength of character is essential for overcoming obstacles,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “For nearly 30 years, our dedicated and trained coaches have set First Tee apart because we have developed a training system built on research-proven methods of positive youth development. We are excited to celebrate their contributions and raise awareness for their work during First Tee Week.”
According to research from Harris Poll, 91% of parents agree that sports coaching should inspire their child to excel both on and off the field, and they believe coaches can impact their child’s ability to work well with others and be resilient in the face of challenges.
First Tee’s network of 150 chapters engage more than 5,000 active, trained coaches who deliver a curriculum designed with input from youth development experts using golf as the platform. First Tee serves more than 3.1 million kids annually.