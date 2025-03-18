First Tee Week: National campaign launches at Charles Schwab Challenge, celebrating coaches who are game changers in their communities

First Tee will launch a new creative campaign, including an updated PSA that speaks to the power of youth sports coaches to instill confidence, values and life skills in the kids they serve.

On Wednesday, May 21, First Tee will host a group of alumni at the PGA TOUR’s Charles Schwab Challenge, where they’ll hear from a panel on “The coach effect: The importance of coaches and the stories that shape us.” The panel will feature New Orleans Saints defensive end and First Tee – Phoenix alumnus Cameron Jordan alongside other First Tee alumni.

First Tee chapters across the country will host a variety of activations, including a fundraising tournament at Winged Foot (Metropolitan New York), meet the coach night (San Francisco), golf marathons (Greater Baltimore, West Michigan) and more.

First Tee’s corporate partners will celebrate First Tee Week in a variety of ways. “Dear Coach” content will appear at Topgolf and PGA TOUR Superstore locations across the country, with organizations like Golf Digest, the USGA and Morgan Stanley planning to highlight coach stories on their own channels.