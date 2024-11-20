First Tee celebrates Charles Schwab, Paul Fireman and PURE Insurance for ongoing support
2 Min Read
The PURE Insurance Championship was one of the organizations honored for work impacting the First Tee. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PHOENIX – First Tee honored several of its most dedicated supporters Wednesday evening during a celebration dinner at the youth organization’s biennial Network Summit, where more than 800 Chapter representatives and partners were gathered. Paul Fireman joined Tim Finchem as a recipient of First Tee’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Charles Schwab and PURE Insurance received the Founders Award, recognizing their longtime support of First Tee’s mission.
Fireman, founder and former chairman of Reebok, chairman of Fireman Capital Partners and co-founder of Liberty National Golf Course, became a First Tee Trustee in 2012. He and his family have invested $8 million in First Tee nationally and in the four chapters in New Jersey – Essex County, Jersey Shore, Raritan Valley and Trenton – supporting their efforts to reach more than 500,000 youth in the last several years.
First Tee also announced the winners of its Founders Award, which it has presented since 2002, as a measure of sincere gratitude to the individuals and organizations whose generosity enables First Tee to impact millions of kids. This year, First Tee honored Charles Schwab and PURE Insurance for their ongoing commitment to First Tee.
“First Tee would not be where it is today without the vision and ongoing commitment of supporters like Paul Fireman, Charles Schwab and the PURE Insurance company,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “When you look back on the organization’s success, it is the individuals, foundations and companies who believe in the mission that fuel the work. We are deeply grateful for their longstanding commitment to First Tee at both the national and local levels of the organization.”
Paul Fireman is just the third person to be recognized with First Tee Lifetime Achievement award, following former PGA TOUR Commissioner and founder of First Tee, Tim Finchem, who was honored this past October, and retired First Tee CEO Joe Louis Barrow Jr., who was honored in 2022.
Charles Schwab not only provides financial support to First Tee chapters, having established a $25-million-dollar matching grant, but the business executive also founded First Tee – San Francisco alongside Sandy Tatum in 2004 and was integral to the redevelopment of Harding Park, one of the chapter’s signature program locations.
Since 2016, PURE Insurance has been the title sponsor of an annual PGA TOUR Champions event that pairs First Tee juniors with golf legends at Pebble Beach. In 2021, the firm expanded its impact on First Tee, becoming a Trustee and committing $1 million to the First Tee College Scholarship Program, which has helped nearly 100 First Tee alumni advance their education by providing financial support, mentorship and professional development opportunities.