First Tee gathers for Network Summit to celebrate impact, focus on future, tee up 2025 national awareness campaign
2 Min Read
First Tee is prioritizing teen and alumni engagement, innovative gamification strategies and ongoing education for adults in the network. (Credit First Tee)
With nearly half of First Tee chapters celebrating 20-plus years of service, the youth development organization looks to the future at its biennial Network Summit
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PHOENIX – First Tee is prioritizing teen and alumni engagement, innovative gamification strategies and ongoing education for adults in the network. The youth development organization will announce its efforts to over 800 stakeholders in attendance at its biennial Network Summit and share plans for the inaugural First Tee Week, an awareness campaign slated for May 19-25, 2025, that will coincide with the PGA TOUR’s Charles Schwab Challenge and celebrate the contributions of youth sports coaches.
“For more than 27 years, First Tee has continued to strengthen and evolve while remaining committed to the kids, families and communities we serve,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “We look forward to coming together to learn, grow and align around our priorities at this Network Summit. I am deeply proud of the work of our chapters and thank the sponsors who have made the gathering possible.”
Highlights discussed at this week’s Network Summit will include:
Placing a greater emphasis on serving participants through their teenage years, which is a critical time of development. To reinforce this, First Tee added technology and gamification to the experience and continues to offer impactful national teen opportunities, which serve nearly 350 participants a year.
Launching of the First Tee Alumni Network, where former participants can stay connected to each other and the organization for continued professional development and opportunities to serve as volunteers and coaches at its chapters.
Rolling out of First Tee University, an enrichment program for the 10,000 adults involved in the network, providing access to year-round professional development and continuing education.
Continuing investment in academic research and coach training. According to recent research from First Tee and Harris Poll, 93% of parents believe their kids can learn important life skills through sports; however, four out of five see a shortage of high-caliber coaches in youth sports today.
These will be among the key topics more than 800 First Tee Chapter leaders from across the U.S. and select international locations will discuss this week in Phoenix during the youth development organization’s 2024 Network Summit. The continuing education event for the First Tee network takes place Nov. 18-21 and features networking opportunities, professional development classes and inspiring general sessions.
Mayo Clinic, Next Round and the Rockefeller Global Family Office are supporting sponsors of the 2024 First Tee Network Summit.
This week in Phoenix, First Tee is also hosting the First Tee Alumni Summit presented by Gallagher, the First Tee Partner Summit supported by CapTech and the Innovators Forum, a leadership event that brings together 32 teens from across the country to develop service projects they will implement in their communities. Past projects have been featured in People and Forbes.