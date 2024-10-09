Black Desert introduces endangered fish to on-site lakes
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Black Desert Resort, the host of this week’s Black Desert Championship, is leading conservation efforts in Southern Utah through a collaboration with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR). The resort introduced a population of four hundred endangered Virgin River Chub into one of its on-site lakes in March to provide a sanctuary for juvenile fish.
Black Desert's lakes will serve as a protected environment, allowing the fish to mature away from natural predators before being reintroduced into their native habitat in the Virgin River.
The Virgin River, a habitat for various endangered fish species, has experienced a decline in its native populations due to invasive fish species. In response, the DWR has initiated a captive breeding program aimed at reversing this trend. The effort includes finding a haven for the Virgin River Chub to grow at Black Desert.
“We are so excited for the opportunity to partner with the Black Desert in continued recovery efforts of the Virgin River Chub,” said Melinda Bennion, Utah DWR Southern Region native aquatics biologist. “This endangered fish species is only found in the Virgin River system, and we are grateful to have partners invested in helping these fish by providing an off-channel refuge in a pond on their property.”
Utah Tech University (UT) has also played a vital role in this process, with students from the Department of Environmental Resources conducting ongoing studies on the lake's water quality and entomology. The introduction of the chub into Black Desert's ecosystem was carefully planned, with thorough water quality and food availability assessments ensuring the fish's successful adaptation.
Dr. Joseph Platt, head of environmental affairs for Black Desert and an ecologist with over 30 years of experience in environmental conservation, spearheaded the initiative.
"I am very pleased with Black Desert's commitment to environmental stewardship and proud to be a part of it," said Dr. Platt. "Our collaboration with the DWR and UT’s Department of Environmental Resources represents a significant step forward in both conserving endangered species and providing real-life research opportunities for students."
Black Desert's commitment to environmental preservation continues with developing projects aimed at protecting the desert tortoise and creating pollinator gardens to safeguard endangered species such as the Monarch butterfly.
“It is part of Black Desert’s ethos that we are a pioneering model of environmental stewardship across the board—from our golf course and resort to our residential spaces and environmental practices,” said Patrick Manning, managing partner of Black Desert. “We have been working with Dr. Platt over the past four years, and there is no one better for the job. His unmatched dedication and passion for the local community drive our mission to make a meaningful difference."
In addition to environmental stewardship, Black Desert Resort is committed to energy efficiency and water conservation. The resort was recognized with a 2023 Utah Green Building Award for implementing high-efficiency HVAC systems, low-voltage wiring, efficient irrigation systems, water recycling methods and energy reuse.
