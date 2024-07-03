Meet golfer who set world record for most simulator holes played in 24 hours
Omar Ghaffar (right) stands in front of golf simulator showing his score. (Scott Gutterman/PGA TOUR)
Omar Ghaffar fulfills personally meaningful goal of raising cancer research funds
For Illinois resident Omar Ghaffar, raising money and awareness for cancer research is personal.
Over the past few years, Ghaffar has seen family members and friends get diagnosed with various types of cancer. Some have since passed away, while others continue to go through the recovery process.
Ghaffar wanted to do something unique to show his support, so he decided to combine his passion for the game of golf with raising funds for cancer research. He set out on a personal quest to break the Guinness World Record for most indoor golf simulator holes played in a 24-hour period.
Omar Ghaffar hitting into golf simulator. (Courtesy Scott Gutterman/PGA TOUR)
On June 28, at a PARennial golf facility in Chicago, Ghaffar succeeded in achieving his goal and set a new World Record by completing 702 holes in 22 hours and 19 minutes, eclipsing the previous record of 666.
Along the way, Ghaffar raised over $20,000 for the Cancer Research Institute through personal and corporate donations.
Many of Ghaffar’s family, friends and connections stepped up to support his “DriveOutCancer24” campaign. The PGA TOUR connected Ghaffar with the team at TrackMan, an official partner of the TOUR since 2022, which assisted with many technological aspects including the selections and setup of the golf courses and shot tracer tracking system. TrackMan also donated to the cause.
Once officially certified by Guinness, Ghaffar will take personal pride in the fact that not only is he a world record holder, but also a champion in supporting those who have been affected by cancer.
