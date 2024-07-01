Ohio native Troy Taylor II in contention after first day of Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking Invitational

“The reality is, golf is probably the toughest sport to get to that top level,” he said. “First and foremost, you have to be great, the best of the best. I also think you’ve got to have the opportunities to be able to show that you are the best of the best and allow you for advancement. It’s a numbers game. The more of the top diverse players that we can identify and put them in position to be able to go to that next level, the more likely that they are able to be successful.”