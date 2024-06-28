First Tee – Silicon Valley’s Norah Yang, First Tee – Greater Austin’s Trent Mierl claim 2024 First Tee National Championship

“Congratulations to all of our participants in the field and especially to Trent and Norah for an outstanding performance in becoming the 2024 First Tee National Champions,” said Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO. “This event plays an important role in helping these young people prepare for the next level. We are extremely proud of this event and of the teens who work hard on their game all year preparing. Thank you to Clemson University for hosting for the second time, we look forward to coming back again.”