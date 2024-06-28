First Tee – Silicon Valley’s Norah Yang, First Tee – Greater Austin’s Trent Mierl claim 2024 First Tee National Championship
Norah Yang (left) and Trent Mierl awarded the Tattersall Cup at the 2024 First Tee National Championship. (Chris Keane/First Tee)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
CLEMSON, S.C. – Norah Yang of Los Altos, California, and Trent Mierl of Austin, Texas, won the girls’ and boys’ divisions of the fourth annual First Tee National Championship at the Walker Course at Clemson University. The event brought together First Tee’s elite golfers for an opportunity to showcase how the program has helped build the confidence, perseverance and skills needed to play at the next level.
Yang finished the tournament 6-under and shot a final round 69 to clench the victory on the girls’ side. She is a rising high school senior with a 4.0 GPA. She’s been a volunteer coach at First Tee – Silicon Valley for three years and finished third at the 2023 PURE Insurance Championship, a PGA TOUR Champions event that pairs First Tee juniors with professional players for a week of competition and mentorship at Pebble Beach.
“It has been amazing playing at Clemson this week,” Yang said. “I have met so many amazing players from all the other chapters and had so many great experiences. Getting here and winning would not have been possible without First Tee and all the skills they have taught me.”
Mierl, who will play golf at the University of Missouri next year, shot a blistering 65 in the final round to finish 9-under for the tournament. He’s been a member of First Tee for nine years and is a volunteer coach at his chapter. He’s the only player to compete in all four First Tee National Championships, with the inaugural event taking place in 2021, and said it was special to win in his final attempt.
“I came up one shot short of the playoffs in the first National Championship,” he said. “I’ve met great people here and made so many great memories. This is my favorite junior golf event, and it feels like I came full circle in my final chance to win at the same golf course where I fell just short.”
Both winners were awarded with the Tattersall Cup in honor of event chairman Fred Tattersall.
Two players were also awarded exemptions to the 2024 PURE Insurance Championship. As First Tee juniors can only play in the PURE Insurance Championship once, this year’s exemptions went to Gianna Singh from First Tee – Greater Sacramento and Spencer Ives from First Tee – Naples/Collier. The tournament will be broadcast on Golf Channel, Sept. 20-22.
Based on their play at the First Tee National Championship, two players will also earn spots in the PGA TOUR’s Pathways to Progression program, which aims to support talented golfers from backgrounds that are traditionally underrepresented in the sport. The PGA TOUR will announce the full roster for its Pathways program, including the two players who earned their spots at the First Tee National Championship, in the coming days.
“Congratulations to all of our participants in the field and especially to Trent and Norah for an outstanding performance in becoming the 2024 First Tee National Champions,” said Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO. “This event plays an important role in helping these young people prepare for the next level. We are extremely proud of this event and of the teens who work hard on their game all year preparing. Thank you to Clemson University for hosting for the second time, we look forward to coming back again.”
The First Tee National Championship is held annually at various college golf courses around the nation, providing First Tee participants the opportunity to network with others from across the country. Next year’s event will take place at Notre Dame University.
The field included 24 boys and 24 girls, ages 14-18, who were selected based on their golf skills and competitive golf experience. A full list of results is available here.
The National Championship is one of more than 10 national opportunities provided by First Tee headquarters to empower and motivate teens as they progress through the program and toward higher education opportunities.