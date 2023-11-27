TGR Foundation: Creating a world of opportunities
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation believes everyone can be a champion.
With a commitment to a world where opportunity is universal and potential is limitless, TGR Foundation’s mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education.
Its signature programs serve youth from under-resourced communities, providing access to education and opportunities to prepare for their future.
“When I was a kid, my parents instilled a core principle in my life: Try to make an impact in one person’s life, every day. At TGR Foundation, we are doing just that, making a meaningful impact on the lives of youth one day at a time.” – Tiger woods, founder TGR Foundation
Tiger and father Earl Woods. (Credit TGR Foundation)
TGR Learning Lab
The original TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim, California opened 17 years ago. (Credit TGR Foundation)
Built from Tigers’ vision to create a safe space for youth to “learn, grow and chase after their dreams,” the flagship TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim, CA has supported youth from Southern California for more than 17 years.
The newly renovated 35,000-square-foot campus provides access to technology, modern workspaces, classes and workshops in an inspiring environment. Through hands-on learning experiences, enrichment and support, students are empowered to discover their passions and pursue their dreams.
School day programming introduces elementary students to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects and relevant careers. Middle and high school students benefit from after-school classes and opportunities that enhance their education while exploring careers in STEM and beyond. College access and career readiness programs prepare high school and college students for higher education and the workforce.
TGR Foundation is expanding its impact with new Learning Lab facilities in Philadelphia in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2025.
TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek
The new TGR Learning Lab facility planned for Philadelphia. (Credit TGR Foundation)
In partnership with the Cobbs Creek Foundation, TGR Foundation will provide access to education and opportunities for youth in Philadelphia through a new 30,000-square-foot TGR Learning Lab on the Cobbs Creek campus. Set to open in January 2025, the campus will support the community through innovative education, college access, career readiness and golf programs, empowering youth to discover and achieve their fullest potential.
TGR Learning Lab at Lulu's Place
The new TGR Learning Lab facility planned for Los Angeles. (Credit TGR Foundation)
Opening doors of opportunity for Los Angeles youth at the new Lulu’s Place campus, TGR Foundation is partnering with the Kimmelman Family Foundation and USTA for it’s third TGR Learning Lab opening in 2026. Through the 25,000-square-foot facility at Lulu’s Place students and families will receive access to high-quality facilities and programs focused on education, college access, career readiness, health and wellness.
Champions for youth
Tiger Woods with Earl Woods Scholars Ariana Perez (left) and Sammy Mohammed (right). (Credit TGR Foundation)
TGR Foundation has supported over 185,000 students through programs offered at the TGR Learning Lab and its award-winning Earl Woods Scholar Program, which provides college bound students the holistic support needed to thrive throughout their journey to graduation.
Among the students impacted by TGR Foundation are Sammy Mohammed and Ariana Perez.
Sammy’s journey with TGR Foundation began as a fifth-grade student participating in a week-long field trip at the TGR Learning Lab where he learned about marine biology.
He continued attending the Learning Lab throughout middle and high school, enjoying access to technology and after-school classes which sparked his passion for computer science. Sammy was later accepted into the Earl Woods Scholar Program and gained mentorship from Tiger.
Since graduating from Stanford University, Sammy has begun his engineering career at Google and is currently pursuing a master’s degree at his alma mater.
Ariana has been a TGR Learning Lab member since 5th grade, where she utilized the programs offered including STEM classes, academic support, college preparation and golf to discover her passion for golf and cyber security and nurture those interests with a plan for her future.
Through the Learning Lab, she has gained the confidence, knowledge and skills needed to follow her passions on and off the golf course. In 2022 she was invited to participate in the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade and served as the first tee starter during the 2023 Genesis Invitational final round. Upon graduation, she plans to attend the Naval Academy and later become a cybersecurity attorney.
Inspired by Tiger’s legacy on and off the golf course, TGR Foundation believes everyone can be a champion. Join us to empower more students to pursue their passions through education.
