PGA TOUR earns top score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index
2 Min Read
PGA TOUR announces annual rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality; remains only professional sports league to be scored on the Corporate Equality Index
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR recently earned a score of 100 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The PGA TOUR remains the only professional sports league to be ranked on the Corporate Equality Index after receiving an initial score of 95 out of 100 in 2022, and the TOUR now joins the ranks of 545 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.
“For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion," said RaShawn “Shawnie” Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign senior director of workplace equality. "While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion.
“Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families.”
The results of the 2023-24 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, while the 2023-24 CEI now includes 1,384 participants. Further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI, a record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002. These critical non-discrimination protections cover 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the globe. The PGA TOUR’s efforts in satisfying all the CEI’s criteria earned a score of 100 and the designation as recipient of the "Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion."
The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200) and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.
The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
- Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
- Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;
- Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
- Corporate social responsibility.
The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.