PGA TOUR earns top score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index

The results of the 2023-24 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, while the 2023-24 CEI now includes 1,384 participants. Further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI, a record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002. These critical non-discrimination protections cover 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the globe. The PGA TOUR’s efforts in satisfying all the CEI’s criteria earned a score of 100 and the designation as recipient of the "Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion."