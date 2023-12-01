PGA TOUR Wives Association presents $45K donation to Momentous Institute
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR Wives Association was honored to present the Momentous Institute of Dallas a donation of $45,000 during the Salesmanship Club of Dallas’ weekly luncheon on Nov. 30. The donation was a direct result of the PTWA’s 35th Anniversary Gala held in Dallas during the week of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, which raised more than $350,000 to support its mission of helping children and families in need.
“To see first-hand the impact the Momentous Institute has on the students here in Dallas and now across the world is incredible,” said Casey Sloan, president of the PGA TOUR Wives Association. “When we made a visit last February and noticed the strong bond between the Salesmanship Club and the students, we knew the Momentous Institute was the perfect fit with our mission of giving back to children in need. We hope to continue this partnership for years to come.”
Founded in 1920, the Salesmanship Club of Dallas is composed of more than 600 business professionals focused on philanthropy and community. It has been focused on the mental health of children and families for more than 100 years. Throughout the year, club members serve on official committees, engage in volunteer activities and raise funds for the Momentous Institute, whose mission is dedicated to innovative mental health services, education and professional training to strengthen children, families and communities.
Sloane and her husband, PGA TOUR player Roger Sloan, along with PGA TOUR Wives Association members Anne Hickok and Alexandra Riley were in attendance. They presented the donation to Dr. Jessica Gomez, executive director of the Momentous Institute, and Tony Dona, chairman of the Momentous Board.