PGA TOUR outlines future sustainability direction
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Since its early origins on sand dunes shaped by wind and rain, golf has been intrinsically connected to nature and the environments where the game is played.
In more recent decades the sport has grown exponentially, accompanied by an evolution of course design, agronomy, technology, tournaments and media.
As golf has grown, so has awareness and concern about the health of the planet. Society, and golf itself, better understand the threats caused by extreme weather and a changing climate. At the same time, public expectation, industry regulation and corporate responsibility are driving a more sustainable future.
The PGA TOUR is committed to playing its part. This includes implementing credible sustainability initiatives that both reduce negative environmental impacts and drive positive change in the communities where we work and play.
Through our tournaments, golf courses and offices across the globe, the PGA TOUR will lead a collaborative effort to reduce emissions, conserve water and divert waste from landfill. With guidance from partners and experts, the TOUR is identifying areas of improvement, innovating new processes and implementing creative programs that achieve measurable results.
Guided by our mission, the PGA TOUR is focused on specific action in each of its four pillars.
Leadership and Influence
• Motivate and inspire all stakeholders to act.
• Create internal and external education campaigns and share credible stories.
• Achieve third-party certification and align with industry sustainability standards.
Climate Action
• Monitor and reduce greenhouse gas emissions across all scopes.
• Drive circularity, reduce landfill waste and build pathways to Zero Waste operations.
• Introduce long-term water conservation strategies.
Purpose-Driven Partnerships
• Prioritize partners, vendors and suppliers that align with sustainability goals.
• Build sustainability-focused partnerships.
• Develop updated sponsorship and procurement standards.
Promotion of Nature
• Identify current dependencies and impacts on nature.
• Ensure protection and restoration through local and global restoration projects.
• Educate and advocate for the importance of nature.