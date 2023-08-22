Seven intriguing FedExCup probabilities heading into East Lake

There’s another ball-striking benchmark that Scheffler can target this week, too. Scottie has a chance – albeit a small one – to finish the season with a Greens in Regulation average of 75% or better. Woods is the last player to do it, back in his unbelievable 2000 campaign. Scheffler would have to break a few records to get there: he needs to hit at least 62 greens this week, which would be both a career-high on the PGA TOUR and the most ever hit by a player in a TOUR Championship at East Lake.