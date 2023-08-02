NCCU golf teams take part in immersion program to gain exposure at Wyndham Championship in partnership with CBS Sports, PGA TOUR
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
GREENSBORO, N.C. – All 17 Eagles on the North Carolina Central University men's and women's golf teams will participate in a comprehensive immersion program in conjunction with CBS Sports and the PGA TOUR at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, being contested Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 3-6, at Sedgefield Country Club.
The new experiential program is aimed at exposing BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and young women to the inner workings of careers in sports journalism, media and broadcasting.
The 17 student-athletes on the 2023-24 NCCU men's and women's golf rosters will enter the new academic and athletic year fresh off an inclusive experience intended to enhance skill development, increase career exploration, foster relationships with CBS Sports personnel and establish a pipeline with CBS Sports and its parent company, Paramount.
At the four-day 2023 Wyndham Championship (the final regular season event of the PGA TOUR season before the FedExCup Playoffs), the Eagles will be assigned to numerous roles including operations; spotting; IT and analytics; highlights, graphics, and editing of video operations; utilities; and sports medicine, performance & psychology.
"NCCU men's and women's golf is excited to partner with the PGA TOUR and CBS Sports for the third year," said NCCU head golf coach Kendra Greene. "The opportunity for every member of our golf teams to participate in the CBS Sports career development program at the Wyndham Championship this year will be tremendous. Being inside the ropes and assisting with the production allows for our student-athletes to be exposed not only to what it takes to play golf at the professional level, but opens their eyes to all the different career opportunities associated with executing an internationally renowned golf tournament with CBS and their production partners."
The NCCU golfers arrived at Sedgefield on Tuesday evening for introductions, tours and a dinner. During the final practice round and Pro Am on Wednesday, the Eagles will have a full day of meetings, discussions, introductions, training and development heading into their assignments during the four days of competition that begins early Thursday morning.
NCCU's relationship with CBS Sports continues to grow under the leadership and direction of Greene after five Eagles were inside the ropes at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
"North Carolina Central University athletics would especially like to thank CBS, the PGA TOUR, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for continuing to provide these opportunities as we grow our partnership to provide exposure to the field of communications, broadcast journalism and professional sports to the NC Central campus community," said Greene.