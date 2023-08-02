NCCU golf teams take part in immersion program to gain exposure at Wyndham Championship in partnership with CBS Sports, PGA TOUR

"NCCU men's and women's golf is excited to partner with the PGA TOUR and CBS Sports for the third year," said NCCU head golf coach Kendra Greene. "The opportunity for every member of our golf teams to participate in the CBS Sports career development program at the Wyndham Championship this year will be tremendous. Being inside the ropes and assisting with the production allows for our student-athletes to be exposed not only to what it takes to play golf at the professional level, but opens their eyes to all the different career opportunities associated with executing an internationally renowned golf tournament with CBS and their production partners."