Betting Stat Pack: Wyndham Championship

Over the last seven years, the average winning score is just over 20 under. The highest winning total since the move to Sedgefield in 2008 has been higher than 16 under exactly twice in 15 editions. Brandt Snedeker posted 59 here in 2018. The last seven editions have produced a winning score of 21 under or 22 under five times. The shootout to end the season requires double digits under par. Going low is not an option this week, especially with two easy par 5s.