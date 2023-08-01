Betting Stat Pack: Wyndham Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
As the calendar turns from July to August, the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, provides the final examination for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR regular season. Built by legendary designer Donald Ross in 1926, Sedgefield Country Club will host for the 16th consecutive season to determine the final places in the FedExCup Playoffs.
Defending champion Tom Kim is sadly out as the 20-year-old Korean star, who won by five shots last season, injured his ankle at The Open Championship and will not participate. The field of 156 will have to navigate the first tee-to-green Bermuda setup since Quail Hollow Club in early May. The third consecutive season will have the par 70 layout tip at 7,131 yards, up only 14 yards from the inaugural edition played in 2008.
There’s no mystery in what is needed this week on this classic design. The winning score has reached or broken 20 under in six of the previous seven editions. Perfect Champion Bermuda greens and two-and-a-half inches of Bermudagrass rough offer resistance in Greensboro.
Rounds of 70 or better this week will need to be paired with multiple rounds of 65 or better to threaten the first page of the leaderboard on late Sunday afternoon.
The final regular season purse of $7.6 million will include $1.368 million and 500 FedExCup points to the 16th champion since moving back to Sedgefield Country Club in 2008.
Key Statistics
Players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|3
|Denny McCarthy
|5
|Sam Ryder
|T8
|Sam Burns
|T8
|Harry Hall
|10
|Andrew Putnam
|12
|Justin Suh
|13
|Justin Lower
|16
|Eric Cole
|17
|Harris English
|20
|Brendon Todd
Averaging 6,000 square feet, the Champion Bermuda putting surfaces are nothing short of elite. Running 12 feet or better, those who can match line and speed will separate themselves from the field. The contours of the design mixed with the grain of Bermuda always provide a challenge. Since 2017 every winner has registered T19 or better in this category, including eighth or better in the last three editions. This is not the week to have a cold putter!
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Eric Cole
|3
|Stephan Jaeger
|5
|Ben Griffin
|T7
|Will Gordon
|T7
|Garrick Higgo
|T7
|Andrew Putnam
|T7
|Aaron Rai
|T7
|Patrick Rodgers, Adam Schenk
|T14
|Dylan Wu, Brendon Todd, KH Lee
|T14
|Beau Hossler, Ben Martin
Over the last seven years, the average winning score is just over 20 under. The highest winning total since the move to Sedgefield in 2008 has been higher than 16 under exactly twice in 15 editions. Brandt Snedeker posted 59 here in 2018. The last seven editions have produced a winning score of 21 under or 22 under five times. The shootout to end the season requires double digits under par. Going low is not an option this week, especially with two easy par 5s.
|Rank
|Player
|10
|Gary Woodland
|11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|14
|Mark Hubbard
|18
|Si Woo Kim
|19
|Kevin Roy
|20
|Akshay Bhatia
|25
|Russell Knox
|26
|Shane Lowry
|27
|Lucas Glover
|29
|Ben Martin
|30
|Andrew Putnam
The last seven winners have all ranked 12th or better on approach. Attacking pin positions from the sprinkler line is required to keep the ball on the proper side of the hole. The GIR numbers here are staggering as most will find the putting surfaces. Missing tight, angled fairways happens. Taking advantage of sharp iron play from the middle of the fairway and from the rough will lead to more scoring chances.
