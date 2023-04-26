ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP to support 11 youth organizations to help cultivate leaders of Japan’s next generation
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
CHIBA, JAPAN The 2022 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Japan’s marquee PGA TOUR event, culminated in an emotional return to the winner’s circle for veteran Keegan Bradley who beat Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam by one stroke to earn his fifth PGA TOUR title and first since the 2018 BMW Championship.
Following the success of the event, and in a continued effort to support the development of Japanese athletic and junior golf programs, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP announced they have donated approximately 34 million JPY (US$250,000) to 11 local youth organizations throughout Japan including the Japan High School & Junior High School Golf Association and the First Tee Japan.
The First Tee Japan’s mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf, while the mission of the Japan High School & Junior High School Golf Association is to contribute towards the development of junior golfers by providing junior high and high school golfers opportunities to compete in overseas events and to help elevate their game.
Supporting youth initiatives and junior golf continues to be a part of ZOZO’s corporate philosophy to “Inspire the world. Deliver joy every day”, and through the sport of golf, ZOZO hopes to cultivate the leaders of Japan’s next generation.
Megumi Hatakeyama, Vice President, Marketing Department, Golf Division, ZOZO, Inc. said:
“Every year we look forward to the opportunity of giving back to a number of local organizations who share ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP’s values and hope in creating a better future for Japan through sport and youth education. Our tournament has been a success thanks to our fans and the local Chiba community who have been there to support us over the years. I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to everyone who have been there with us, using the sport of golf to connect us all together.”
With the aim to give courage and excitement from Japan to the world through golf, last year’s tournament theme of “JAPAN” was conceptualized and then brought to life through the ZOZO team who created a Japanese themed fan zone where patrons were able to play a variety of traditional Japanese, as well as golf themed “Matsuri” (festival) games with a portion of the fan zone proceeds being donated to these youth organizations.
TOUR stars including Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler were among many of the tournament participants who took time to stop by the fan zone to play games and make wishes on the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP shrine.
For more information on the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, please visithttps://zozochampionship.com/en/.