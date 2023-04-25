A closer look at the seven Mexico natives playing in the Mexico Open
Written by Adam Stanley @adam_stanley
With the PGA TOUR in Mexico for the second time this season, the Mexico Open at Vidanta is a special event for plenty of homegrown talent.
In all, there will be seven Mexicans teeing it up at Vidanta Vallarta.
Here’s a look at all those playing under the El Tri this week.
José de Jesús Rodríguez plays a tee shot from the second hole during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay on January 23, 2023 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
José de Jesús Rodríguez (Irapuato)
Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Player of the Year honors in 2017 after notching two victories. Also won twice on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2013. Had three top-25 finishes in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR in 2018-19. Has made the cut twice on the Korn Ferry Tour so far this season.
Raul Pereda of Mexico reacts while on the seventh hole during the second round of the Estrella del Mar Open at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach, on March 6, 2020 in Mazatlan, Mexico. (Photo by Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Raul Pereda (Mexico City)
Making his PGA TOUR debut. Turned professional in 2018 after playing golf at Jacksonville University and winning a gold medal at the 2017 University Games in Taiwan. Boasts nine top-10 results on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, including a runner-up finish at the 2022 Peru Open.
Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna at The Club at Indian Creek on August 11, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Alvaro Ortiz (Guadalajara)
Former University of Arkansas golfer won the 2021 Abierto Mexicano de Golf – the name of the tournament prior to becoming the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2022. This will be Ortiz’s ninth PGA TOUR start. He has made the cut three times, including at the 2019 Masters, when he tied for 36th. Brother of former PGA TOUR winner Carlos Ortiz.
Sebastian Vazquez of Mexico plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Albertsons Boise Open at Hillcrest Country Club on August 14, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Sebastian Vazquez (Mexico City)
Twice a victor on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, this will be his eighth PGA TOUR appearance. He made one cut, the 2013 Puerto Rico Open. Vazquez was a celebrated amateur, winning the Mexican Amateur in 2011 and 2012. He also won the individual prize at the 2012 Eisenhower Trophy, helping the Mexican team to a second-place finish behind the United States.
Roberto Lebrija (Mexico City)
Jose Cristobal Islas of Mexico plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta on April 28, 2022 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
a-Jose Cristobal Islas (Pachuca)
Islas, a freshman at the University of Oregon, missed the cut in his PGA TOUR debut at last season’s Mexico Open. He was granted a sponsor exemption via a special committee of distinguished figures within the golf industry in Mexico. Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2021 U.S. Amateur. Was the eighth-ranked player out of Mexico in the Class of 2021 in the AJGA rankings.
Omar Morales Nacif of Mexico hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole on the first round of the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup at Chukyo Golf Club Ishino Course on June 18, 2019 in Toyota, Aichi, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images Toyota Junior Golf World Cup)
a-Omar Morales (Puebla)
Was the No.1-ranked amateur golfer in Mexico for the 2018-19 season and will make his PGA TOUR this week. Currently a sophomore at UCLA. Won the El Macero Classic on April 16.