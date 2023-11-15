PGA TOUR announces ticketing information for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – With PGA TOUR cards at stake for the first time in more than a decade, fans will have the opportunity to attend the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for all four tournament rounds at the Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass, which will be contested Dec. 14-17.
To secure tickets, fans can visit https://www.pgatourqschool.com/tickets, where they’ll have the option to donate a minimum of $5 per ticket to one of three Jacksonville-based charities. Fans 15 and under can enter free with a ticketed adult, and parking at TPC Sawgrass will be complimentary for all spectators. For more information on the three benefitting charities:
As the PGA TOUR previously announced in June 2022, the top five finishers and ties at Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2024 season.
The field at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will feature players who advanced through the various stages of Q-School – including Pre-Qualifying, First Stage, Second Stage – and others who automatically qualify for Final Stage by meeting the criteria of at least one exemption category.
In addition to awarding PGA TOUR cards, PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will determine Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas eligibility for the 2024 season:
- Top five finishers and ties at Final Stage will earn PGA TOUR cards
- The next 40 finishers and ties at Final Stage will earn exempt status through multiple reshuffles of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, with the first 25 finishers and ties being subject to the third reshuffle, and any remaining finishers within the category being subject to the second reshuffle
- The next 20 finishers and ties at Final Stage will earn exempt status for the Latin America Swing of the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season, while also earning conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership
- All remaining finishers at Final Stage will have conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership and conditional PGA TOUR Americas membership for the 2024 season;
Initially established as the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, the now renamed PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry replaces the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, which operated from 2013 through 2022 and only awarded varying levels of Korn Ferry Tour membership.
Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will see the last set of TOUR cards awarded prior to the 2024 season.
For those unable to attend in person, Golf Channel and Peacock will broadcast live weekend coverage at Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Coverage on Golf Channel will be live from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 16 and 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 17, and coverage on Peacock will be live from 12:30-4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage will be hosted by Shane Bacon, with analysis provided by James Nitties, on-course reporting from Gary Christian, and post-round interviews conducted by Emilia Migliaccio. The talent of Bacon, Nitties and Christian also served as the crew for the Korn Ferry Tour’s six televised events on Golf Channel during the 2023 season.
Sawgrass Country Club, which hosted THE PLAYERS Championship on its East-West Course from 1977 through 1981, will serve as the other course during the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Fan access to Sawgrass Country Club during the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will be exclusive to Sawgrass Country Club members, player families and other essential personnel.