PGA TOUR announces ticketing information for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

For those unable to attend in person, Golf Channel and Peacock will broadcast live weekend coverage at Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Coverage on Golf Channel will be live from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 16 and 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 17, and coverage on Peacock will be live from 12:30-4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage will be hosted by Shane Bacon, with analysis provided by James Nitties, on-course reporting from Gary Christian, and post-round interviews conducted by Emilia Migliaccio. The talent of Bacon, Nitties and Christian also served as the crew for the Korn Ferry Tour’s six televised events on Golf Channel during the 2023 season.