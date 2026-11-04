Horses for Courses: Look for Ben Kohles to lean on elite ball-striking at El Cardonal
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Ben Kohles sinks 55-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Baycurrent
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The FedExCup Fall continues with the sixth of eight events, the Worldwide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante.
Golfers are still looking to secure a spot in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings to earn full status for the 2027 PGA Tour season. But even those comfortably inside the top 100 have plenty to play for, with FedExCup Fall performance helping determine eligibility for early-season signature events.
The winner also receives a two-year exemption, including a spot on the PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028 and invitations to the 2027 Players Championship and PGA Championship.
Much like last week, this is a driver-heavy golf course with fairways big enough to park a bus sideways and massive 8,300-square-foot greens, some of the largest on the PGA Tour.
However, unlike last week, missing the fairway can be penal. The good news is that these fairways are extremely generous, and only one hole has water in play.
Ultimately, this golf course comes down to which golfers can get scorching hot with their irons and putter.
Just look at the winning scores. Ben Griffin (+1500) won at 29 under last year, Austin Eckroat (+6500) won at 24 under in 2024 and Erik van Rooyen (+10000) reached 27 under in 2023.
Bogeys are deadly here, and pars almost feel like bogeys. Scoring matters here.
When building my model, I wanted to emphasize a few metrics more than usual. First, I wanted to isolate those who are “swinging a hot bat.”
If golfers can't separate themselves off the tee because everyone is hitting fairways and distance isn't much of an advantage, they need to separate themselves with approach play.
These greens are massive, meaning plenty of golfers will hit greens in regulation. But hitting the green isn't enough. You either need to stuff pins or make a bunch of lengthy putts.
Personally, I'd much rather back golfers who can consistently stick it close than rely on someone making 25-footers all week.
That's why I narrowed Strokes Gained: Approach to the last 24 rounds and added Strokes Gained: Approach from 150-175 yards as a more specific proximity bucket.
Strokes Gained: Approach (Last 24)
- 1. Ben Kohles
- 2. Chris Kirk
- 3. Billy Horschel
- 4. Ryan Gerard
- 5. Trace Crowe
- 6. Lucas Glover
Strokes Gained: APP 150-175
- 1. Preston Stout
- 2. Ben Kohles
- 3. David Skinns
- 4. Tom Hoge
- 5. Kevin Yu
- 6. Paul Peterson
Ben Kohles: To win (+4300), Top 20 (+152)
I have a weird love affair with Ben Kohles. His game is just too good for him not to be winning on the PGA Tour, or at least putting himself in contention more often.
It's been a couple of months since he seriously threatened late in a tournament, but his underlying numbers remain excellent.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Kohles got off to a fast start before losing nearly four strokes putting, ultimately settling for a T17 finish. Even with that poor putting performance, he was among the field leaders in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Strokes Gained: Approach.
El Cardonal should be an even better fit.
Ben Kohles hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda
Pure driving distance isn't much of a separator here, and Kohles is an extremely accurate driver who hits a ton of greens and can get scorching hot with his irons.
He's gained strokes on approach in five of his last six events, and his putter has actually been relatively solid, gaining strokes in three of his last four starts.
Sure, there are weeks when the putter completely abandons him, but he's generally a middle-of-the-road putter who can occasionally get hot.
If he can gain just one or 1.5 strokes putting this week, I think he's live to win this golf tournament.
Kohles has 14 top-20 finishes in 31 starts for a reason. The consistency is there, and his approach play gives him a legitimate chance to contend.
Rather than playing the outright by itself, I'm pairing it with the top-20 finish. My goal is to let the top-20 ticket help pay for the outright.