Horses for Courses: Big dogs eat at Quail Hollow Club

The first we discussed: length. The other is the difficulty Quail Hollow presents. Even though there are only three par 5s, golfers have to take advantage of them. There are only five holes on this course that play under par. Three of them are the par 5s, while the other two are No. 8, a 346-yard par 4, and No. 14, a 344-yard par 4. Scoring opportunities are limited, and the ones you absolutely have to capitalize on are the par 5s and the two short par 4s.