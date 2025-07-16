Horses for Courses: Jordan Spieth looks to extend streak at British Open
4 Min Read
Key stats for making picks at The Open Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott
Royal Portrush hosts The Open Championship for the second time in seven years as the 153rd edition returns to the Dunluce Links in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Shane Lowry (+3300) won the second event ever played on the links in 2019 after Max Faulkner lifted the claret jug during the 1951 debut. The Irishman cruised home in front of adoring fans to win by six shots to claim his first major championship. Lowry, who grew up on the links of County Offaly in Ireland, avoided most of the 59 bunkers on the par-71 layout and led the field in Greens in Regulation, hitting 57 of 72. Leading the field with 23 birdies, he posted 63 in Round 3 and set the 2015 post-renovation tournament scoring record. His three-round total of 16-under 197 set the tournament record. Lowry, who posted 15 under for the week, was the only player to finish double-digits under par.
The defending champion at the event, Xander Schauffele (+2500), would join Padraig Harrington (2007, 2008) and Tiger Woods (2005, 2006) as the only players this century to successfully defend the claret jug. The Californian, making his eighth consecutive trip across the pond, qualified for the weekend in all seven of his previous visits. The co-runner-up in 2018 at Carnoustie owns six paydays of T26 or better. His worst payday was T41 at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, but he posted rounds of 65 and 69 on Friday and Saturday. His round of 65 was beaten only by Lowry on Saturday. Ernie Els, in 2012, was the last gold medal champion to win the event for the second time. The last 11 winners won the event for the first time, one of the longest streaks in Open Championship history.
Top players form chart
Players listed below are competing this week; Former winners in BOLD
|Player (odds)
|EventTop 10s
|2025 majors(Masters-PGA-U.S. Open)
|Scottie Scheffler (+450)
|2
|Fourth-WIN-T7
|Rory McIlroy (+700)
|7
|WIN
|Jon Rahm (+1200)
|3
|T14-
|Bryson DeChambeau (+2000)
|1
|T5-T2
|Xander Schauffele (+2500)
|2
|T8-
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2600)
|3
|T21-T41-MC
|Ludvig Aberg (+2800)
|0
|Seventh-
|Viktor Hovland (+3000)
|1
|T21-T28
|Collin Morikawa (+3300)
|1
|T14-T50-T23
|Tyrrell Hatton (+3500)
|2
|T14-T60-
|Shane Lowry (+3500)
|3
|T42-MC-MC
|Robert MacIntyre (+4000)
|2
|MC-T47
Despite posting a score of 65 in Round 2 during the 2019 event, Rory McIlroy (+700) failed to qualify for the weekend after an opening 79. It was one of only three times in 15 career attempts he fell short of making the cut. The 2014 Champion Golfer of the Year at Royal Liverpool gathered five top-10 paydays in his last eight starts but also missed the cut last season at Royal Troon. The Holywood, Northern Ireland, native owns four podium finishes at The Open Championship and is one of six men to accomplish the career Grand Slam. Before the 2015 renovation, he held the course record of 61, set when he was 16 years old.
Jordan Spieth (+6000), the 2017 champion at Royal Birkdale, is a perfect 11 from 11 at The Open Championship. The Texan, who was also the runner-up in 2021 at Royal St. George’s, owns nine consecutive finishes of T30 or better, including five top-10 results. Opening with 70-67-69 in 2019, he closed with 77 and was one of many stymied in the final round by Mother Nature.
After failing to advance to the weekend in his first three attempts, Tommy Fleetwood (+2600) cashed T33 or better in his next six starts before crashing out early at Royal Troon in 2024. The Englishman, who has only been beaten on this track by Lowry, had a front-row seat for his coronation in the final game in the wind and rain of Sunday’s final round. Earning his career-best payday, he also earned T4 in 2022 and T10 in 2023. Big-hitting American Tony Finau (+20000), who cashed T28 or better in his first six appearances, rounded off the podium in 2019. He did not qualify for the weekend in the last two events.
Strokes Gained: Total
Players listed below are competing this week; 2025 ranking
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4
|Sepp Straka
|5
|Russell Henley
|6
|Harry Hall
|7
|J.J. Spaun
|8
|Ben Griffin
|9
|Justin Thomas
|10
|Thorbjorn Olesen
The Dunluce Links, situated on the Causeway Coast, invite sea breezes, wind, and rain to blow across, around, and through the dunes against the northern coast, adding an extra layer of difficulty. The arrival of Mother Nature on Sunday of the 2019 event saw just nine players post rounds in the 60s. Playing the proper shots with the proper spin, or lack thereof, and judging how the ball reacts once on the ground, is necessary this week and favors those with experience.
So will a "wee" bit of good fortune.
Bounding balls onto firm fairways will need to avoid the bunkers, just 59 of them, yet there is trouble on every tee shot. Thick grasses off the fairways will not reward big misses. Lagging putts on the massive, undulating greens, not typical for links golf, requires nerves and bravery to match speed and slope. The three par 5 holes can present scoring chances, depending on the wind direction, while the four par 3 holes stretch 177 yards or better, including three targets 194 yards or more. Highlighted by No. 16, "Calamity Corner," as it is known, plays 236 yards and will require every ounce of shot-making.
If the weather cooperates, scores will follow.
The 2019 edition featured 29 players in red figures. The cut was 1-over 143.
If the weather does not cooperate, which is always possible, only the strongest will survive.
Top finishers from 2019 (entered 2025)
|Position
|Player (score)
|Win
|Shane Lowry (15 under)
|Second
|Tommy Fleetwood (9 under)
|Third
|Tony Finau (7 under)
|T4
|Brooks Koepka (6 under)
|T4
|Lee Westwood (6 under)
|T6
|Rickie Fowler (5 under)
|T6
|Tyrrell Hatton (5 under)
|T6
|Robert MacIntyre (5 under)
|10th
|Patrick Reed (4 under)
Recent Open winners (year; odds) competing
- Brian Harman (2023; +15000): Before winning his first major at Royal Liverpool, the left-hander cashed T6 in 2022 and T19 in 2021
- Cameron Smith (2022; +11000): The Australian posted 20 under at St. Andrews and matched the lowest total to par in history. His victory is his only top 10 result from seven events.
- Collin Morikawa (2021; +3300): The American, who won on his debut, joined two other players in the last 50 years to accomplish that feat. Ben Curtis (2003) and Tom Watson (1975) are the only other players to win for the first time playing The Open. The American cashed T16 in 2024.
Open Championship notables
- The field of 156, highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, includes 49 of the top 50 from the Official World Golf Ranking. Billy Horschel (hip surgery) is the only player missing.
- The last six winners of this event are first-time major champions.
- The youngest winner in the modern era is Seve Ballesteros, who was 22 (1979).
- The oldest winner in the modern era is Phil Mickelson at 43 (2013).
- Bobby Jones was the last amateur winner (1930).
- Padraig Harrington (2007, 2008) is the only multiple-time winner in the field.
- Henrik Stenson set the tournament scoring record of 264 at Royal Troon in 2016.
- Branden Grace shot the lowest round of the championship, 62, at Royal Birkdale in 2017.
- After two rounds, the field will be cut to the top 70 and ties.
- There have been 21 playoffs, and only five this century, but none since Zach Johnson won St. Andrews in 2015.
Oddsmaker’s extras
- Scottie Scheffler (+450): The world No. 1 cashed T23 or better in all four visits, but his best result is T7 in 2024. He never played links golf before turning professional.
- Justin Rose (+7500): The 2018 and 2024 runner-up owns 10 top-25 paydays from 15 weekends. He has qualified for the weekend in eight of his last nine and shared 20th in 2019.
- Cameron Young (+8000): Making his fourth start, the American cashed solo second on debut at St. Andrews, followed by T8 at Royal Liverpool, and T31 at Royal Troon.
- Jason Day (+9000): The Australian ran off eight consecutive paydays before missing the weekend in 2019 at Royal Portrush and the 2021 edition at Royal St. George’s. One of six players to cash T2 in 2023, he added T13 in 2024. His fantastic short game travels.
- Adam Scott (+8000): Oh, so close to victory in 2012, the veteran has cashed in 13 of his last 14 starts, only missing out in 2019 at Royal Portrush. He earned his sixth top-10 paydays (T10) last year, his fourth consecutive successful weekend on the links.
- Matthew Jordan (+35000): The Englishman who grew up on the links of Royal Liverpool cashed T10 in front of his home fans in 2023 and replicated the result in 2024 at Royal Troon.
