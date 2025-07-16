Horses for Courses: Jordan Spieth looks to extend streak at British Open

The defending champion at the event, Xander Schauffele (+2500), would join Padraig Harrington (2007, 2008) and Tiger Woods (2005, 2006) as the only players this century to successfully defend the claret jug. The Californian, making his eighth consecutive trip across the pond, qualified for the weekend in all seven of his previous visits. The co-runner-up in 2018 at Carnoustie owns six paydays of T26 or better. His worst payday was T41 at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, but he posted rounds of 65 and 69 on Friday and Saturday. His round of 65 was beaten only by Lowry on Saturday. Ernie Els, in 2012, was the last gold medal champion to win the event for the second time. The last 11 winners won the event for the first time, one of the longest streaks in Open Championship history.