Odds Outlook: Defending champ Scottie Scheffler opens as short betting favorite at the Memorial

Scheffler, who shared fourth last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge after winning the 107th PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, is playing for the third consecutive week. Defeated by only three players over his last three events on TOUR, the Texan has only lost to four players at Muirfield Village Golf Club in his previous three visits. The Golden Bear and his team manufacture perhaps the most rigorous non-major challenge of the season. Leading the TOUR in Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green and Approach the Green, Scheffler is also the best in Bogey Avoidance while sitting second in Scrambling and Proximity from the Rough. The lowest winning score in the last five years is 13 under, and three events have not cracked double digits, including his total of 280 in 2024.