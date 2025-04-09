Horses for Courses: Scottie Scheffler aims to join rarified air in Masters title defense

With generous landing areas off the tee and a second cut off the fairway not reaching an inch and a half, attacking the 6,486-foot Bentgrass greens is the key to success at Augusta National Golf Club. Almost as critical as landing the ball on the proper level is knowing where to miss the green if a perfect club or yardage is unattainable. The experience of knowing when to push the gas or step on the brakes and execute the trajectory and spin to hold shots will separate the top of the leaderboard again. Since 2015, Patrick Reed, who putted the dimples off the golf ball, is the only player not to register in the top 10 of Greens in Regulation. Seven of the last 10 winners have registered in the top 10 in SG: Approach the green. Only Reed, Sergio Garcia, another short-game wizard, and Scheffler in 2024, broke this trend.