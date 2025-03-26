Horses for Courses: Former champ Tony Finau chasing more low scores at Memorial Park

Scottie Scheffler (+350) has never missed a chance to play Memorial Park and has qualified for the weekend in four visits. Posting T32 on debut before he exploded into being the No. 1 player in the world, he was the first to fire 62 and set the course record on his way to T2 on his second visit. Over the last two years, he added two more top-10 results, a T9 in 2022 and T2 in 2024, and is a combined 25-under par across those three events. The Dallas native is hunting for his first victory in stroke play in the Lone Star State.