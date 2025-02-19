Horses for Courses: Justin Lower leads way in Paspalum paydays

Sami Valimaki (+22000): One of many first-time players last year to crack the top 10 with solo second, the man from Finland opened with 64 and played in the final group with Knapp. Ranking second in Putts per GIR, he only needed 105 strokes on the greens for the week.

Kurt Kitayama (+2000): The Californian, who opened with 64 and shared second place by a shot in the inaugural edition, returns to add to his total of 23 birdies and one eagle. He ranked second in Par-Breakers for the week.

C.T. Pan (+5500): Posted T29 on debut in 2022 and returned with T3 last year. All eight loops are par or better for an average of 68.25.

Akshay Bhatia (+1400): Making his only start in the 2023 edition, the left-hander, fresh off solo second on Paspalum in Puerto Rico in March, added a fourth-place payday to his ledger. Rounds of 65-63 Friday and Saturday, plus 22 birdies and an eagle, put him in the final three-ball with Finau and Rahm. Now, he’s the favorite!

Erik van Rooyen (+6000): Opening with 64 in 2023, he went one better, 63, in 2024. The rounds after the cut are not as kind, but he cashed T8 and T33 in his only two visits. The South African also won the inaugural event at El Cardonal in the fall of 2023.

Greyson Sigg (+6000): In three starts, he’s racked up T33, T18, and T19 in 2024.