Odds Outlook: Akshay Bhatia favored by oddsmakers as scene shifts to Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

The first seven TOUR events of the new season have crowned champions from seven different countries worldwide, and this week’s favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, Akshay Bhatia (+1400), would become just the second winner from the United States. The last two champions of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld featured a blue passport, including defending champion Jake Knapp (+5000), who cashed T17 last week at Torrey Pines. This week, another big ballpark awaits. The par-71 track stretches to 7,456 yards. After Bhatia signed for T9 on the 7,765 yards of Torrey Pines last week, his best result of the season, the resort course layout and the warm temperatures will be a welcome site. Making his second appearance here, the 23-year-old posted rounds of 63 and 65 to cash solo fourth in 2023.