Odds Outlook: Akshay Bhatia favored by oddsmakers as scene shifts to Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Chasing the sunshine down the Pacific Coast to Mexico, the PGA TOUR makes its first stop in international waters for the 2025 season.
The first seven TOUR events of the new season have crowned champions from seven different countries worldwide, and this week’s favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, Akshay Bhatia (+1400), would become just the second winner from the United States. The last two champions of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld featured a blue passport, including defending champion Jake Knapp (+5000), who cashed T17 last week at Torrey Pines. This week, another big ballpark awaits. The par-71 track stretches to 7,456 yards. After Bhatia signed for T9 on the 7,765 yards of Torrey Pines last week, his best result of the season, the resort course layout and the warm temperatures will be a welcome site. Making his second appearance here, the 23-year-old posted rounds of 63 and 65 to cash solo fourth in 2023.
World-traveler Rasmus Højgaard (+2000) has found the winner’s circle five times in five different countries over his young career. Looking to win on the PGA TOUR for the first time, he looks to follow in the footsteps of the defending champion. The big-hitting Dane, not to be confused with his twin, Nicolai Højgaard (+5500), is making his 26th start on the PGA TOUR and fourth start of 2025. He cashed top-25 finishes at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T22) and WM Phoenix Open (T12) before missing the cut in the wind and rain of Torrey Pines last week.
One of three players one shot out of a playoff in the debut event in May 2022, Kurt Kitayama (+2200) returns for his second act. Without a top-35 result in four starts in 2025, the powerful tee-to-green player will look to join the three previous champions who roasted this track off the tee and into the greens. Large fairways encourage the big hitters to give it a knock regardless of the daily ocean breezes. Once on the greens of the resort course, the speed and undulation of the putting surfaces will cater to all skill levels with the putter.
Making his seventh start in a row, Sam Stevens (+2200) has collected a paycheck in his last 13 starts on TOUR, including T6 (17-under) last November up the coast in Los Cabos. Growing up in Texas and playing his college golf at Oklahoma State, he should not have any problem navigating his golf ball in breezy conditions or big ballpark. Currently sitting No. 16 in the FedExCup standings after a solo second at the Farmers Insurance Open, the 28-year-old is firmly inside the Aon Next 10 to be eligible for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard next month.
Making his fourth start at VidantaWorld, Patrick Rodgers (+2200) is the horse for this course. In his previous three starts, he’s posted 13-under each time and collected paydays of 10th, T10 and T6 in 2024. Making his 288th career start, the man who equaled Tiger Woods’ record of 11 victories at Stanford is looking for his first win on the PGA TOUR. Posting four rounds below par at Torrey Pines last week and leading after 54 holes, he was a factor in the outcome until the final holes on Sunday afternoon. The 32-year-old would be the third winner in four events at VidantaWorld in the 30s.
After beginning the season MC-T43-MC, Californian Michael Kim (+2200) shared second at the WM Phoenix Open and followed that performance with T13 at The Genesis Invitational in his childhood hometown of San Diego, where he went to Torrey Pines High School. Ranking 19th in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green in 2025, his recent hot play has pushed him to touching distance (No. 11) to the Aon Next 10. Making his third start at VidantaWorld, his best result is T30 from 2023.
Englishman Harry Hall (+2800) will be the first to point out that none of the seven winners of 2025 hail from his homeland, not even Harris English. After a red-hot start that included T8 at The Sentry, T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and T21 at The American Express, the Las Vegas resident cooled at Pebble Beach (T58) and TPC Scottsdale (MC). After a week off, expect a return to form in the 80-degree afternoons on the coast of Mexico. Making his third start, the elite putter enjoys rolling the rock on the generous, resort putting surfaces. Never posting a round above par in eight loops, he owns T10 from 2023 and T30 from last year, with closing scores of 65.
Here's a look at some of the other notable odds for the rest of the field, via FanDuel:
- +3000: Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger
- +3300: Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler
- +3500: Ben Griffin
- +4000: Niklas Nørgaard, Kevin Yu
- +4500: Alex Smalley, Thorbjørn Olesen
- +5000: C.T. Pan
- +5500: Ryan Fox, Justin Lower, Matt Wallace, Michael Thorbjornsen
- +6000: Greyson Sigg, Adam Svensson
- +6500: Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Fishburn, Jesper Svensson, Carson Young, Mac Meissner, Kevin Roy
- +7000: Charley Hoffman, Ryan Gerard
- +7500: Aldrich Potgieter, Chan Kim, Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Andrew Putnam
- +8000: Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Sam Ryder
- +9000: Chris Gotterup, Antoine Rozner, Matti Schmid, Lanto Griffin, Joe Highsmith, Trey Mullinax, Frankie Capan III
