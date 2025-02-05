Horses for Courses: Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama both eyeing third WM Phoenix Open title

The boisterous weekend crowds spread across the property have not bothered two-time champion Scottie Scheffler (+280).In the last four events in the Phoenix desert sprawl, the world No. 1 has never posted a four-round total worse than 16-under. After missing the cut on debut in 2020, he produced 16 consecutive rounds at par or better and 10 consecutive loops in the 60s. He broke into the top 10 with T7 in 2021 and hit the accelerator with back-to-back wins the following two years. Looking to match Steve Stricker as the last man to win any event in three consecutive years, his 18-under total in 2024 fell three shots short of a playoff. The Texan led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach the previous two years and returns to the site of his first PGA TOUR victory.