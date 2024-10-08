Horses For Courses: Maiden Black Desert Championship means look to staple stats

The resort course, designed by Tom Weiskopf and Neil Smith, provides plenty of room off the tee to navigate the wind and keep the golf ball out of the black lava fields framing the property. With landing areas averaging 30 yards across and a 2-to-1 ratio of fairway to rough acreage, the field should pepper the short grass from the tee box. Getting it close from the fairway or playing out of just two inches of Kentucky Bluegrass will result in more attempts for birdies or better on the card.